Squats are excellent for working the lower body, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles, plus they are very easy to perform. If you really want to engage your body and core during the squats, try adding some weights into the routine and you will definitely feel the burn. To start, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, engage your core, grab some weights, and lower your body by bending your knees while keeping your back intact and straight. Then aim to squat as low as your body allows you to and ensure your knees do not extend past your toes. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Start with 2 sets of 10-12 repetitions and make sure your form is proper.