TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Last updated on – Nov 19, 2023, 07:00 IST
Target the belly fat
Post the Diwali festivities– the sweets and the snacks– it is common to see bloat and a few extra kilos on the scale. While a well-balanced diet and calorie deficit are important to lose those extra kilos, you should also incorporate some exercise into your routine to quicken your weight loss journey. Even within the exercise realm, melting belly fat is a common goal for many. And so, here we list down the five best workouts to melt belly fat for beginners.
Planks
Planks are amazing when it comes to engaging the core muscles and obliques and are considerably simple to do. To perform a plank, begin by getting into a push-up position, resting your weight on your forearms and toes, and maintaining a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position for 20-30 seconds and do 2-3 rounds of it. Gradually increase the duration as your strength improves. Planks not only strengthen the core but also improve posture, reducing the risk of back pain.
Crunches
Crunches are important when it comes to targeting the upper abdominal muscles. To perform crunches, lie down on your back, bend your knees, and place your hands behind your head. Then slowly lift your upper body, using your abdominal muscles while keeping your lower back on the floor. Exhale as you crunch upward and inhale as you lower yourself back down. Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-15 repetitions to start with, focusing on proper form and controlled movements. Remember that crunches can be very tiring and it is important to not overdo them. Focus on slow movements and your energy.
Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers work like full-body cardio and engage the core while also working on the arms, shoulders, and legs. To perform, simply get into the plank position, then alternate bringing your knees towards your chest, as if you are running but with your hands in one place. Keep your core engaged and maintain a steady pace without tiring yourself out by pushing too much. At first, aim for 30-60 seconds of continuous movement, gradually increasing the duration as your endurance improves. Make sure to keep your core engaged throughout the climbers.
Burpees
Burpees are a high-intensity, full-body exercise that burns calories rapidly and targets the core muscles. They are usually done at a fast pace but low-impact alternatives can also be done depending upon your body and energy levels. To perform, start in a standing position, then squat down and place your hands on the floor. Then, jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a small push-up (optional), jump your feet back towards your hands, and then with a burst, jump up into the air. Aim for 8-10 jumps and then gradually increase the number as your fitness and strength level progresses.
Deep squats
Squats are excellent for working the lower body, including the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles, plus they are very easy to perform. If you really want to engage your body and core during the squats, try adding some weights into the routine and you will definitely feel the burn. To start, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, engage your core, grab some weights, and lower your body by bending your knees while keeping your back intact and straight. Then aim to squat as low as your body allows you to and ensure your knees do not extend past your toes. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Start with 2 sets of 10-12 repetitions and make sure your form is proper.