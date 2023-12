Wall Push-ups: They engage core muscles, aiding fat loss. Stand arms-length from a wall, and perform push-ups to tone and strengthen the abdominal region. Image Source : Google







Wall plank: Lean against a wall with straight arms, keeping the body in a plank position to target and tone abdominal muscles. Image Source : Google







Wall Sit: It targets lower body muscles, aiding overall fat loss. Consistent exercise, alongside a balanced diet, contributes to belly fat reduction. Image Source : Google







Wall bridge: It targets belly fat. Lie on your back, and raise your hips against the wall. Squeeze abs, hold, lower. Boosts core strength, and aids in fat loss. Image Source : Google







Legs-up-the-wall: Lying with legs up on a wall aids circulation, potentially supporting metabolism. Image Source : Google







Next : Inexpensive substitutes for Matcha green tea







Source link