5 best slimming teas to lose weight and reduce belly fat

Want to swap your regular cup of tea with the best slimming teas for weight loss? Try our top picks to lose weight sip by sip!

For tea lovers, nothing spells comfort more than a hot cup of chai! But the world is full of different types of tea. Are you someone who likes milk and sugar-laden tea or do you prefer herbal and green teas that can help you lose weight? Well, if the best slimming teas for weight loss is what you’re looking for, we are here to help!

What are slimming teas?

Slimming teas, often known as weight loss teas or tummy fat reducing teas, typically function by inducing the digestive tract to eliminate fat deposits from the body. The body’s overall fat stores get reduced as a result of healthy digestion and effective metabolism.

What are the health benefits of slimming teas?

The two primary ingredients that provide slimming tea its effectiveness are caffeine and polyphenols. By triggering a specific enzyme that dissolves excess triglycerides, the component polyphenols eliminate the risk of excessive triglyceride formation in the body. This phenomenon helps in the body’s fat disposal process.

Drinking slimming tea helps in raising the metabolic rate, which raises the body’s rate of fat burning. It reduces the amount of calories consumed and prevents the body from converting carbohydrates and sugars into fat, which lowers the amount of fat that is stored in the body. The outcomes would be even more remarkable if you combine your use of slimming tea with a few easy activities for weight loss. If it comes to the benefits of slimming teas, it may works on four primary fronts:

1. Stomach reduction

2. Increased metabolic rate

3. Liver detoxification

4. Fat deposit decrease

There are certain key ingredients in slimming teas – chamomile, dandelion, peppermint, green tea, oolong tea, lemongrass, yerba mate, licorice, ginger and senna leaf, that can facilitate weight loss.

Apart from being one of the most effective weight loss drinks, these also help to delay signs of ageing because of its antioxidant and amino acid content, which combats free radical damage and shields our cells and molecules.

5 best slimming teas for weight loss

Losing weight can be a tedious process that requires determination and discipline. Here’s a list of slimming tea brands in India that will help you reduce weight sip by sip.

1. Teacurry Slimming Tea for weight loss

It’s the ideal combination of herbs and green tea to help you lose weight and detoxify your body. It is a tasty blend of traditional herbs and green tea that helps you shed extra pounds quickly. Its four distinct benefits reducing stomach size, increasing metabolic rate, detoxifying the liver, and delaying the onset of ageing signs come from being an all-natural tea.

2. Jiva Slim Detox Tea

Ayurvedic herbs are combined to create Jiva Slim tea, which is designed to remove toxins from the body. It also aids in melting deposits of cellulite. Further, it is a natural cleansing and rejuvenation tea that increases metabolism to help you lose weight and improve your overall health.

3. Mainak Slimming tea

This specific blend of traditional green tea and herbs is ideal for managing blood sugar levels and aiding in weight loss. In addition to the health benefits of green tea, Mainak Slim tea decreases body fat, curbs appetite, and facilitates digestion. To ensure freshness and fragrance, each tea bag is individually packaged in a heated, sealed envelope.

4. Sancha Detox green Tea

Sencha’s detoxifying, slimming green tea boosts immunity, burns fat, and purifies the body from the inside out. The scent of this green tea is like a mist in the morning. It brings back memories of the crisp scent of freshly cut grass after a downpour. Savour this high-quality green tea pack that also aids with weight loss.

5. MarkQues Slimming Herbal Tea

This slimming herbal tea contains lemon grass, peppermint, moringa, senna, tulsi, celery, green tea and garcinia. Further, this blends are hygenically packed in tea bags that don’t contain any plastic or any stapler pins which are clean, green and has a low impact over the environment.