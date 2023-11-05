5 Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Now for Less than 1 Cent, November 5 – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

These are the best budget-friendly cryptocurrencies to invest in today, costing less than 1 cent each. Explore the potential for significant profits with these low-cost crypto options.

Bitcoin is currently valued at $34,945, experiencing a modest intraday gain of 0.53%. Concurrently, Bitcoin’s market dominance declined by -0.46% to 51.36% over the same period.

5 Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy for Less than 1 Cent

Fluctuations in market capitalization and trading volume indicate ongoing activity. Meanwhile, Bitcoin price and dominance figures shed light on the leading cryptocurrency’s growth, allowing for a better understanding of its position in the broader market.

1. Graph (GRT)

Graph Live is valued at $0.127545, and has experienced 9.57% intraday growth. Thus the 24-hour trading volume reached $200.73 million. Furthermore, the market capitalization of GRT is $1.18 billion with a market dominance of 0.09%.

Furthermore, Graph reached its highest price on February 12, 2021 and was trading at an all-time high of $2.87. Nonetheless, the lowest price of the coin was recorded on November 22, 2022, reaching $0.051894. Notably, the lowest price seen since its all-time high was also $0.051894, while the highest GRT price since the previous cycle’s low was reached at $0.228464.

Currently, the circulating supply of GRT is 9.28 billion out of the maximum supply of 10.06 billion. It is important to note that the annual supply inflation rate is 34.51%, resulting in the creation of 2.38 billion GRT last year. In terms of market cap ranking, The Graph is ranked #15 in the Ethereum (ERC20) token sector. It is ranked #2 in the AI ​​crypto field.

A big announcement is coming 👀 🗓️ Mark your calendars – November 7th! The graph is entering a new era. Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/tX1m5sDUvh – graph (@graphprotocol) 3 November 2023

The Graph protocol was conceived to focus on transparency and accessibility, providing developers with a secure and efficient solution to access blockchain data. The collaborative efforts of network developers and community investors increases the potential for GRT to increase in value in the future.

According to one prediction, the maximum price target of GRT is estimated to be around $0.52 by the end of 2023. On average, The Graph Coin is expected to trade around $0.44 in 2023, given the overall positivity and absinence in the crypto market. Major recession events.

2. Conflux (CFX)

Conflux Network is trading at $0.165099, representing an 8.10% price increase over the last 24 hours. The coin has an intraday trading volume of $34.55 million. This has contributed to a market capitalization of $555.56 million and a market dominance of 0.04%.

A historical analysis shows that Conflux Network reached its all-time high of $1.720000 on March 27, 2021. However, its all-time low of $0.021852 was recorded on December 30, 2022. Since reaching its all-time high, the lowest price experienced was $0.021852. Similarly, the highest level after the previous cycle’s low was $0.485454.

Currently, market sentiment is bullish regarding the price prediction of Conflux Network. Furthermore, the Fear and Greed Index registers a level of 70, indicating “Greed”. Regarding its token supply, CFX boasts a circulating supply of 5.28 billion CFX out of a maximum supply of 3.37 billion. Notably, the annual supply inflation rate is relatively high at 60.95%, with 1.27 billion CFX generated last year.

⏩ Together, the combination of IP (intellectual property), offline exhibitions and digital NFTs creates a new way to appreciate art. Conflux continues to promote offline events and the integration of Web3, while exploring more Chinese Web3 solutions. – Conflux Network Official (@Conflux_Network) 3 November 2023

In terms of performance, Conflux Network has shown significant growth with a 293% value increase compared to the last year. This impressive performance has outperformed 96% of the top 100 crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, during this period. Furthermore, Conflux Network is currently trading above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a certain level of stability. Its high liquidity, supported by its market capitalization, enhances its appeal in the crypto market.

3. Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ, a blockchain startup, aspires to play a notable role in the emerging Web 3.0 investment landscape. Within this domain, the company offers a range of products including utility tokens, NFTs, play-to-earn games, and ICOs, designed to simplify the Web 3.0 experience for investors, regardless of their level of expertise. whatever happens. Be also.

The platform has secured approximately $1,973,749.74 in funding and offers LPX tokens at a rate of 1 LPX for 0.0445 USDT. Launchpad XYZ offers various membership levels, starting with “Basic Level: Doge”, which is available for an entry fee of $50.

This basic membership tier includes LPX token allocation, weekly market summary emails, and access to the basic Telegram channel. For those interested in improving their trading experience, Launchpad XYZ offers two high-tier membership options.

From an investment perspective, Launchpad XYZ uses a stake-to-access mechanism to increase demand for the LPX token. These tokens also serve as a means to cover fees when engaging in fractional asset investments. Additionally, LPX token holders can enjoy lower trading fees on Launchpad DEX.

Potential investors interested in acquiring LPX tokens can participate in the Launchpad XYZ presale. The presale consists of 10 phases, each phase gradually adjusting the price of the token. This approach provides potential investors the opportunity to enter the project at different price points.

4. Kava

The price of Kava is currently $0.720059, with a 24-hour trading volume of $43.38 million. The project has a market capitalization of $651.34 million and a market dominance of 0.05%. It is noteworthy that in the last 24 hours the price of Kava has increased by 4.88%.

Furthermore, KAVA reached its all-time high of $9.18 on August 30, 2021. In contrast, its all-time low of $0.256383 was recorded on March 13, 2020. The lowest price since reaching its all-time high was $0.513796. On the other hand, the highest price since the previous cycle’s low reached $1.314440.

Currently, sentiment towards the Kava price forecast is neutral. Furthermore, the Fear and Greed Index is at 70, indicating the greed situation in the market. The circulating supply of Kava is 904.57 million KAVA tokens out of the maximum supply of 324.13 million KAVA. Similarly, the annual supply inflation rate is relatively high at 222.61%, resulting in 624.18 million KAVA tokens being minted last year.

Regarding its market capitalization, Kava is ranked 10th in the DeFi Coins sector and 35th in the Layer 1 sector. The project has seen 17 green days in the last 30 days, which is 57% of the observed period, indicating some positive momentum.

5. VeChain (VET)

VeChain recently partnered with Venom Brazil to introduce an MMA apparel line that integrates NFC, NFT, and blockchain technologies. This collaboration represents an important step towards the adoption of blockchain in mainstream industries. Likewise, it showcases VeChain’s innovative blockchain solutions and the convergence of physical and digital elements in the sports apparel sector.

The core of this collaboration is VeChain’s blockchain technology, which guarantees the authenticity of Venom Brazil’s apparel collection. Each item in this joint lineup will include a ‘digital product passport’. Thus allowing consumers to verify the validity of their merchandise and access exclusive content. This concept, pioneered by VeChain, is important in building trust in brand-consumer relationships.

We recently announced our partnership and collaboration with Venom Brazil following the inauguration of their new flagship store in São Paulo. saw integration #vechain #blockchainnfc and #NFT Designed as a tribute to MMA, the new product line includes technologies… pic.twitter.com/bDzqomICQa – VeChain (@vechainofficial) 2 November 2023

From a financial perspective, VeChain’s current market capitalization is $0.020713, with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.41 million. It has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, and its market dominance is 0.11%. VET price has seen an increase of 4.53% in the last 24 hours. The current sentiment regarding VeChain’s price prediction is bullish. At the same time, the Fear and Greed Index shows a score of 70, which indicates the greed of the market.

