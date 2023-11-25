5 basic chart patterns for traders

We review five common chart patterns that technical traders can use to identify opportunities in the markets.

Depending on the market, volatility and trend, different chart patterns work better for different situations. Analysts often use chart patterns with candlestick charts, making it easier to see past market openings and closings.

head and shoulders and inverted head and shoulders

The Head and Shoulders chart pattern signals that a trend is about to change from bullish to bearish. It looks like a head with two shoulders on either side. The pattern has four parts: the left shoulder, the head, the right shoulder, and the neckline. The target is the distance from the head to the neckline, subtracted from the neckline. The daily chart of the S&P 500 (/ES) through mid-2023 displays this pattern:

The inverted head and shoulders shape is the opposite of the topping pattern. It indicates that a trend is about to change from bearish to bullish. It looks like an inverted head with two shoulders on either side. The pattern has four parts: the left shoulder, the head, the right shoulder, and the neckline. The inverse head and shoulders pattern creates higher lows, meaning the price does not drop as low as before.

rising spikes and falling spikes

The rising wedge (or ascending wedge) pattern is a shape that forms when price moves between two upward sloping trend lines. It is a bearish pattern that can show either a trend reversal or continuation, depending on where it appears and how the trend is playing out. But no matter where the rising wedge is, traders should always remember that this pattern means prices are likely to go down. The daily chart of the Nasdaq 100 (/NQ) through the end of 2023 displays this pattern:

The falling (or descending) wedge pattern is the opposite of the rising wedge. It is a shape that forms when price moves between two downward sloping trend lines. It is a bullish pattern that can show either a trend reversal or continuation, depending on where it appears and how the trend is playing out. But no matter where the downtrend lies, traders should always remember that this pattern means the price is likely to rise.

ascending triangle and descending triangle

The ascending triangle is a sign that the trend is going up and will continue to rise. It has a flat top line that acts as resistance and a rising bottom line that indicates higher lows. This means that buyers are stronger than sellers and keep pushing the price up. The pattern is completed when the price rises above the top line and follows the trend. The weekly chart of the S&P 500 (/ES) from late 2022 to mid-2023 shows this pattern:

The descending triangle is a sign that the trend is going down and will continue to do so. It has a flat bottom line that acts as support and a falling top line that indicates lower price highs. This means that sellers are stronger than buyers and keep pushing the price down. The pattern is completed when the price breaks below the bottom line and follows the trend.

double top and double bottom

The double-top pattern is a shape that shows the market is about to go down. It has two peaks that are close in price, with a drop in between. It looks like an “M” on the chart. The decline shows that the price is having trouble moving above the peak. After the first peak, the price goes down and then up, but not as high as the first peak. This means that the market is losing its strength and is ready to fall. The daily chart of the Australian dollar (/6A) through mid-2023 shows this pattern:

The double-bottom pattern is a shape that shows the market is about to go up; This is the opposite of double top. It looks like a “W” on the chart. The price drops to a new low and then rises slightly before going back to the same low. The price cannot go below the low, which means sellers are losing power, and buyers are taking over. From this point the price increases rapidly. A signal that the market is moving up occurs when the price breaks above the higher point between the two lower levels, called the neckline.

Rectangles and Categories

A rectangle is a shape that shows when the market is moving within a range that has a flat top and bottom. The top and bottom lines are resistance and support levels, which are parallel to each other and look like a rectangle. The range, or rectangle, usually occurs when investors are not sure about the future direction of a security. Therefore, the price keeps moving up and down within the range, without breaking out in any way. The weekly chart of the Russell 2000 (/RTY) from mid-2022 to late 2023 displays this pattern:

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, TastyLive's Head of Futures and Forex, has been trading for almost 20 years. He has consulted with multinational companies on FX hedging and has lectured at Duke Law School on FX derivatives. Vecchio explores high-convex opportunities at the intersection of macroeconomics and global politics.

