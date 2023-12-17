5 Apple AirTag tips to keep your stuff safe when you travel

Bags, check…but can you locate them if they get lost? Anthony Karz

The holiday season is upon us. Schools are preparing to close for the year and even the largest offices are preparing to close up shop for the long holiday weekend. This means that soon airports and roads will be filled with passengers.

This also means that bag thieves will also be kept an eye on.

The easiest way to make sure you and your stuff stay together, or are reunited, is with Apple AirTags. These handy little locator tags easily integrate into iOS and are extremely simple to use. Activate them, then stick them into what you want to track.

AirTags are nothing new at this point. In fact, you probably already have a few: attached to a key chain, perhaps tucked away in a backpack pocket. But here are some tips I’ve adopted over the years to ensure they’re always ready and working when I need them.

Add AirTags to everything

There was a time when this was a ridiculous suggestion, but now there are regularly deals where you can pick up a 4-pack of AirTags for less than $80. At $20 per device, it’s totally reasonable to put an AirTag in your backpack or purse, your carry-on, your checked luggage, even your toiletry bag.

Just make sure you label them well when you set them up. I will admit that I have three AirTags labeled “Anthony’s stuff.” I have to activate each one to figure out which is which. Which brings me to my next tip.

check that they are working

Even if you’ve had AirTags for a while, you’ll want to open the Find My app and go to the Items tab. There you’ll see all the AirTags you’ve associated with your Apple ID. If they are currently active, they should refresh their location after a few seconds.

Looks like I’ve got some batteries to replace. Anthony Karz

However, if the battery drains, they will not report a location at all (or will show their last location before turning off). You’ll need to locate those AirTags and reactivate them. And since you already have a fresh pack of batteries…

change the batteries anyway

Probably not, if you’ve just activated your AirTags, but regularly putting fresh batteries in your AirTags is a good way to make sure they work properly when you’re away from home (and keep them easily accessible). Cannot be changed from).

Apple used to have a battery life indicator on the AirTag menu but it was removed in iOS 15.6. Now, you’ll only get the low battery indicator message along with an icon on the AirTag’s menu in the Find My app. Both are easy to miss (which is why I have two bags reporting no location).

Replacing your AirTag batteries is an easy process. So instead of being unpleasantly surprised down the road, do it while you’re thinking about it.

do a test run

Were the batteries replaced and your bags properly labeled? Great! Now the fun part. Activate each one and get into the habit of finding them. Place your bag on the other side of the house and click play sound button or search Press the button if you want your iPhone to guide you to your “lost” bag.

Now is a good time to become familiar with the other options in the AirTag menu, like enabling Lost Mode – which lets you add a message to the AirTag information in case someone finds it and investigates. Which is asking a lot, because most people don’t know that you can identify an AirTag with the Find My app…but there’s always hope that it will fall into the hands of a tech savvy person.

upgrade your bags

You’re rolling your eyes, I know you are, but listen to me. That AirTag in your bag, in the sock of your shoes, isn’t doing anyone any good, least of all you. You lose track of where you put them, and in the worst case, you bury them so far in your luggage that you can barely get a signal.

Just make sure you remove the tags. Anthony Karz

You need a bag that has a dedicated AirTag pocket that’s hidden away, but also easy to access, and that doesn’t disrupt its signal. Some companies have a dedicated AirTag window…but this gives thieves a convenient place to target to disable your tracker.

My favorite new bags are from Ridge, mainly because they’ve got a super clear spot for your AirTag on both their carry-on and their backpack. Plus, they come in the most attractive orange color you’ve ever seen. You have to actively work to lose these bags.

Plus, they have some really cool features, too. The carry-on luggage and commuter backpack are weatherproof and waterproof, made from tough polycarbonate and ballistic nylon, respectively. There’s plenty of carry-on space with a telescoping handle and smooth-rolling wheels. The commuter backpack features padded pockets for your tech as well as a hidden RFID-blocking pocket.

I like that it has a mesh pocket behind it so it stays extra hidden Anthony Karz

Both bags have hidden pockets for tracking devices like Apple AirTags (coincidentally, I just discovered that my favorite backpack from Mous also has one…forgot to mention it in the review). Just make sure you remove the tear-off tags that mark them. The commuter backpack has other nice features, in particular, like a removable internal shelf and two-way access so you can access the main compartment from the top or front.

I dare you to try them and lose. braid

Both also come in Base Camp Orange, a striking vibrant color that will ensure you pick out your bag in a sea of ​​black and silver accessories. They are currently on sale as a set for $430. Ridge also has packing cubes, matching toiletry bags, and a ton of other EDC accessories (like their metal wallet).