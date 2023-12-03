5 Alternative Investments of the Extremely Rich That Are Worth Your Money

People who have extremely high net worth don’t always invest in the traditional ways you might imagine, like stocks, bonds, and real estate. Sometimes, a savvy investor will follow his passion and invest in something he loves.

One such example is actor Ryan Reynolds, who bought ownership in Aviation Gin simply because he liked the taste of the spirit. Others may invest in old Scotch whiskey barrels in Scotland, as previously reported by GOBankingRates.

A CreditSuisse study published by Deloitte found that consumers hold approximately 2% to 10% of their wealth in collectibles, such as fine art, wine, automobiles, antiques, and luxury handbags.

But there is no need to spend huge sums for alternative investments. Affordable alternative investments could include toys, comics or even water. Let’s look at how to start investing in some of these potentially lucrative sectors, even if you don’t have a lot of money to start with.

Movies

Do you like watching movies? Have you ever wished you could be a part of the filmmaking process or at least support the filmmakers? You may be able to express your love for cinema by investing in films. According to IndustrialScripts.com, production budgets can range from a few hundred thousand dollars to millions of dollars. Whether you invest in a local independent film or a Hollywood blockbuster will depend on how much capital you have to invest.

Just like when you’re buying comics or other collectibles, you’ll want to trust your heart, instincts, and knowledge of the industry as a fan. According to IndustrialScripts.com, look for the synergy of great talent and a unique and powerful story when you’re choosing your first film investment.

You can also invest in movies by purchasing shares or even fractional shares of stock in a movie theater or production company like AMC or Disney.

comic books

If you’re looking for an investment that isn’t subject to the whims of the stock market, has been loved by countless fans for decades and takes advantage of the ethos of pop storytelling through the ages, consider comic books.

“When you had a bad financial situation in 2008, 2009, that was an incredibly strong time for comic book investing,” said Stephen Fischler, founder of Metropolis Comics. “People thought stocks were stable. They thought real estate was stable. He thought that the bonds were stable. And all that went out the window.”

He added, “People want to own something that they can appreciate – and that the price will also appreciate.”

Fischler emphasized, “One does not have to be a comic book fan to invest.” However, he advised anyone interested in comic book investing to take the time to learn the market. The cultural impact of the comic book and its characters, as well as the book’s physical condition and rarity, all play a role in its value.

lego set

Anyone whose child loves playing with Lego bricks may be surprised by the price of these little plastic interlocking cubes. It’s also not out of the realm of possibility for a teenage boy to have a room full of mortgage payment worth of licensed Lego sets from Marvel, Star Wars or Harry Potter properties.

You can turn that passion into profit by investing in the right Lego sets. A study in the January 2022 journal Research in International Trade and FinanceRepublished by ScienceDirect, found that Lego investments outperformed major stocks, bonds, gold and alternative investments between 1987 and 2015.

Lego sets represent a tangible, liquid asset that can be sold for fast cash. Before you get started, you’ll want to do your research to buy the right set, especially popular sets on the verge of retirement, and store them properly to maintain their value, according to NerdCube.

Water

According to Peter Kline, CIO and founder of Align Wealth, for those passionate about sustainability, water can represent a good alternative investment.

“When investment dollars are moving to the water sector, it will improve access to clean water, revitalize infrastructure, and improve overall water conservation for future generations – each of which contributes to a better future for our planet.” Gives,” Kline told GeoBankingRates in an exclusive email interview.

“The economic case for investing in water is compelling because there is no alternative and demand for it is inelastic. People will be forced to pay a premium for a rapidly depleting resource,” he said.

It’s easy to start investing in water. Like old whiskey, you don’t have to worry about storing or preserving your investment yourself. In fact, investing in water can be as easy as buying a stock or ETF. “Investors looking to dive into the water sector can find exposure through individual stocks, water-focused index ETFs and private equity. The water sector is a much larger universe than one might imagine… knowing which option is right for you will depend on your liquidity needs and individual investor suitability.

Collectables and Antiques

The concept of investing in collectibles can include a wide range of products from Lennox porcelain and ceramic figurines to antique furniture. Whatever you choose, the key is to know the market well, understand how to spot fakes and learn how to get the best price when (or if) you decide to liquidate your collection.

If you are giving away your collectibles to preserve intergenerational wealth, you will want to make sure that your heirs understand the value of what they are receiving, as it may be difficult if it is not discussed with children or grandchildren. So this concept may be lost.

“Many clients I meet view collectibles as a large and stable store of value/wealth for future generations,” Strobek said in the Credit Suisse report. “Hardly any of them consider their collectibles as pure investments – there is much more to it than that. Some people also want to create a positive impact, but often view collectibles as a means of diversification, a store of value, and something they feel proud of. Collectables symbolize their passions and interests.

The bottom line: You don’t have to be rich to have passion and interest. And, if you know the steps to take and you have a little disposable income, you can turn those interests into investments, regardless of your current net worth.

