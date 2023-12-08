5 AI tools that can help you land that perfect job

Whether you’re looking to make a move or not currently working, the exhaustion of searching for a new job is real. But, with the help of AI tools, not every part of the process has to feel repetitive or be filled with uncertainty.

“There are a lot of specialized AI tools out there, specifically for job seekers, in terms of writing application materials, practicing for interviews, things like that,” Keith Spencer, a career expert at online job site FlexJobs, told Mashable.

AI can help with a lot. Some products can determine which positions you’re best suited for, while others can tailor your resume and cover letter based on a job posting. Not only does this streamline the entire process, it can also give you the best chance at landing an interview and making it through an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) — a program many recruiters use to identify top applicants for a position before scheduling an interview.

Rohan Rajiv, LinkedIn’s Director of Product Management overseeing its job seeker products, told Mashable that the company hears from job seekers that they have three main problems:

When they take the time to apply for a job, they want to know that somebody noticed. They want to find the positions most relevant to them quickly. They want tactical and emotional support throughout the job-seeking process.

AI can make each of these steps a little easier. Although Spencer added a note of caution, “AI is not perfect. It’s constantly being developed, updated, and trained on new information.” He advises job seekers to use AI as an idea generator or stepping-off point to enhance their own work, not do all the work for them.

Play to your strengths, save some time, and give yourself the best chance at landing an interview — and prepping for one — by utilizing these five AI tools as part of your job search.

ChatGPT

Out of the three options, ChatGPT is the most comprehensive. It can work as your career assistant, offering personalized support during the various stages of your job search.

Whether you’re struggling to identify your unique skills or jobs you’re suited for, tailor your resume for a specific role to make it through an ATS, or draft a captivating cover letter, ChatGPT can help — it’s all about the prompts you use and the information you give it.

To start, I recommend paying $20 a month for a subscription to ChatGPT, at least while you’re actively job-seeking, so you can access its GPT 4 model and plugins — although this is by no means necessary. While GPT 3.5 (the model available with the free version) can still answer your prompts, its answers will be less nuanced than those of GPT 4, which is better at complex problem-solving and understanding context.

GPT plugins (GPTs) are another matter, however. They can be extremely useful in enhancing ChatGPT’s capabilities during the job search process, with plugins for everything from searching for jobs near you to preparing you for an interview based on the job description. You will need to be a ChatGPT subscriber to use plugins — and you can have multiple plugins installed, but only three can be enabled at once. Make sure you research any third-party plugins before you install them, as there is the potential for security issues.

Also note that unless you opt out of having your data used, ChatGPT’s owner, OpenAI, can use anything you input and the responses the AI generates to train its models.

Now, let’s get to how you can use ChatGPT to help with your job search.

Identifying your skills and finding ideal positions

To start, you’ll need to give ChatGPT your resume — preferably a master one that includes all your positions and associated tasks.

“It’s important to avoid sharing personal or sensitive information,” said Spencer. “I recommend that you don’t include your name and contact information or anything like that. You could even go a step further and make your job titles and the companies you work at a bit more generic or redacted. You don’t have to give it any information you don’t want to, just to ensure you’re keeping yourself safe.”

Once you’ve input your resume, you can ask ChatGPT questions to identify your key skills, your most transferable skills, and where you may lack some experience. It can also tell you which jobs you’re best suited for based on the skills you already have — and if you have GPTs such as Ambition and Resume Copilot installed, the answers will likely be even more nuanced.

Here are some examples of prompts you can use:

Prompt 1: Based on my resume, what careers would I be most suited to?

Prompt 2: Please analyze my resume and point out if there are any red flags or potential detractors that an ATS could pick up on and why.

Prompt 3: What skills or other things could I work on personally and professionally to strengthen my resume and competitiveness?

Prompt 4: If I wanted to switch careers to [insert job field here], what are my transferable skills, and what skills would I need to gain to be a competitive applicant?

Tailoring your resume

Now that ChatGPT has your resume, it can recommend adjustments to ensure it aligns well with a specific role’s requirements. Paste in the text from the job description to understand which keywords and phrases are probably important to the recruiter.

Here are some example prompts:

Prompt 1: Based on this job description, create a list of skills the recruiter is looking for. You can include tiers based on importance if necessary.

Prompt 2: Please highlight the keywords in this job posting and point out where my resume lists or does not list those skills.

Prompt 3: Please analyze my resume and suggest improvements to make the accomplishments stand out more prominently and give me the best chance at an interview.

Prompt 4: Are there any skills I’m not highlighting enough on my resume, and are there skills that are missing that I should include?

Drafting your cover letter

A well-crafted cover letter can make a big difference in catching a recruiter’s eye. ChatGPT can generate a cover letter draft personalized to the job and your experience. This initial draft provides a great starting point, which you should refine to ensure accuracy and add a more personal touch.

If you’re wondering whether you even need to include a cover letter, here’s what Spencer said: “A lot of organizations say they don’t read a cover letter, but even some of those organizations still like to see that you’ve submitted one. Others will read it, and it’s really important to them.

“My viewpoint on it is, because it has the possibility of helping you achieve success, I always recommend submitting a tailored cover letter. It might be more time-consuming, but it’s that quality-over-quantity approach. If I really care about a job and would really want to work there, I’m going to invest the time to write a solid cover letter.”

Here are some prompts you can use to draft an initial version of your cover letter:

Prompt 1: Using my resume as a guide, please write a cover letter for the [insert job title] position at [insert company name].

Prompt 2: Could you create a cover letter that emphasizes my experience in [specific field or skill] for the job role of [insert job title]?

Prompt 3: Please draft a cover letter that aligns with the key requirements mentioned in this job description. [paste job description]

Prompt 4: Write a cover letter highlighting my transferable skills for a career switch to [insert job title].

Preparing for a job interview

Preparing for a job interview can be nerve-wracking, but ChatGPT and plugins like Job Interview can give you a feel for the questions you might be asked. You can also receive guidance on how to respond effectively.

Here are some prompts to help you prepare for an interview:

Prompt 1: What are common interview questions for a [insert job title] position, and how should I answer them?

Prompt 2: Can you provide a mock interview for the below role of [insert job title] with feedback on my responses? [paste job description]

Prompt 3: Based on the job description, what specific skills or experiences should I highlight during my interview for [insert job title]?

Prompt 4: How can I best answer questions about [specific skill or experience] in my upcoming interview for [insert job title]?

LinkedIn

You probably already use LinkedIn, seeing as the employment-focused social media platform has over a billion members. But did you know it has been using AI for years to show you people you may know and the most relevant jobs based on your experience? As of the start of November, LinkedIn is taking its AI integration one step further, using its years of job seeker and employment data (it was founded in 2003) to inform its new generative AI and chatbot features.

Optimizing your LinkedIn profile

“The best way to utilize or harness AI is to have as much relevant data as possible,” said Rajiv. “So that starts with having an updated profile, having the right skills stack to it, and making sure that the content on your profile reflects what you want recruiters to see.”

Then, if you have LinkedIn Premium, you can utilize the platform’s new AI tools to optimize your profile’s Headline and About section.

Getting tailored insights and suggestions

If your profile is up-to-date, LinkedIn uses that information to give you “a more relevant and personalized experience,” Rajiv said. “Generative AI has kind of changed the game on our ability to support a job seeker.”

Before generative AI, job seekers looking for a more tailored experience usually had to spend money to go to career coaches, said Rajiv. Now, LinkedIn Premium can give you up-to-date insights about a company, tell you how you stack up against other applicants for a particular job posting, and show you where you can improve your profile to be more competitive.

Personalized connection and message recommendations

If you want to take your application to a job one step further and reach out to people who work in the company, LinkedIn Premium can recommend people you can contact and even help you craft cold messages or follow-ups to a hiring manager.

“We typically have a deeper understanding of people because of the fact that they have a profile, they’ve applied to jobs on our website, etc,” Rajiv said. “And with this technology, now we’re able to bring all of this together to support people in a way that was science fiction just 12 months ago.”

Google Bard

Like ChatGPT, Google Bard can help you with your resume, cover letter, and interview prep. But, because it also has access to real-time information on the internet and Google’s sophisticated AI algorithms, it can be more accurate for job discovery. Also, as a bonus, it’s free.

“Google Bard can provide you some real-time, up-to-date information,” Spencer said. “I usually recommend a job seeker use both ChatGPT and Google Bard kind of in tandem, and then you can compare the results that you get or sort of mix and match the results.”

Job discovery and matching

Google Bard can analyze your skills and experience to suggest job opportunities that align with your resume. This is especially useful for finding roles you might not have considered but are well-suited for.

Customizing your resume and cover letter

Similar to ChatGPT, Google Bard can provide recommendations to tailor your resume and cover letter for specific job listings. It can also leverage Google’s extensive data to offer up-to-date insights into the latest industry trends and employer preferences.

Preparing for an interview

Google Bard can help you prepare for interviews by providing industry-specific questions, insights into company culture, and tips on articulating your experience and skills effectively.

Market trends and insights

You can use Google Bard to stay informed about the latest trends in your industry, ensuring that you stay ahead in your job search. This includes updates on in-demand skills, emerging job roles, and tips on career development.

JobScan

As you’ve probably gathered by now, a crucial part of the job-seeking process is tailoring your resume so you can land an interview. If ChatGPT and Google Bard aren’t your thing, you can use JobScan’s AI to analyze your resume against specific job listings.

All you have to do is upload your resume and the job listing you’re interested in. JobScan then compares the two and identifies where your skills align or aren’t highlighted. It then sends you a report showing how well your resume matches the job listing and provides actionable insights on optimizing your resume to increase your chances of securing an interview.

ResumeGenius

Building a resume from scratch can be overwhelming, but ResumeGenius simplifies this process with its AI-driven approach. It uses guided steps and AI-driven recommendations to make the resume-building process straightforward and efficient — giving you tips on wording and skills that are most likely to appeal to employers. With its various templates and design options, ResumeGenius allows you to personalize your resume to your taste and the industry’s standards.

