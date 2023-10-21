5 advent calendars you need to order before November

this is the season getty

Yes. I know it’s only October. I’m sorry to break it to you, but if you want a quality advent calendar for the holidays, you have to order them the right way. Now, They’re so popular that as soon as they go up for pre-order in October, they sell out before the end of the month. If you wait until November, you risk missing out entirely.

We’re not talking about those drugstore treats that show up every holiday season, filled to the brim with suspiciously waxy chocolates. These advent calendars are experiences in themselves, meant to be an event every night before Christmas.

Merchoid Eight Electronic Games Advent Calendar

eight electronic games advent calendar mercoid

The first calendar on this list is for people who love electronics or want to learn a little more about how electronics work. Inside is a jumble of breadboards, wires, resistors and other electrical components that come with instructions for building eight different electronic games. Granted, these games are extremely simple, involving LED lights and speaker sounds, but there’s a certain satisfaction in playing something you’ve created yourself. And even if it doesn’t hold your attention for long, just keep opening the doors and a new creation and a new challenge are waiting for you. This is truly a unique advent calendar that goes beyond the norm. Buy one from Merchoid for $45.

vera tool calendar

Always have the correct hex key with this set Vera

Anyone who has even a little bit of this stuff around the house knows that the one thing you can never find is a proper hex key. These ubiquitous fasteners are the bane of technical tinkering and home improvement alike. Vera is here to make your life so So simple with their 2023 Vera Advent Calendar.

Goofy box but serious inside Vera

You get 9 chrome-plated L-keys, plus a clearly marked organizer, a screwdriver with a series of micro-bits to get to all those little screws, plus when you’re done well If you want to congratulate yourself on the work done, get a bottle opener. It’s a little pricey at $85 on Amazon, but considering the quality of the tool and the fact that you’ve been walking away with a full gadget-fixing toolkit since December, it’s an easy task.

Flavier The Lost Art of Distillation Advent Calendar

Flavier Whiskey Advent Calendar Anthony Karz

Do you want your advent calendar to be an event? Look no further than Flavier. Their Lost Art of Distillation Whiskey Advent Calendar will take you on a 24-night tasting journey. Each night features a 1.7 ounce blend of carefully crafted award-winning whiskeys from around the world, accompanied by a tasting journal with information about each spirit, with space for you to take your own notes. Four of these spirits are new releases from top distillers for 2023. And these are not bottom shelf whiskeys, but samples in bottles that cost $150 or more.

The Lost Art of Distillation is a…Strange Journey Anthony Karz

You also get 2 Glencairn glasses so you don’t have to drink alone. Even better, you’ll get a 1-year Flavier Black membership so you can have access to specially priced bottles every month. As you can guess, you’ll pay a premium for the experience. The Flavier advent calendar on their website is $250.

paper stationery advent calendar

paper advent calendar Anthony Karz

Papier has created perhaps the cutest advent calendar on this list. If you’re not familiar, they sell great stationery and desk accessories. So it should come as no surprise that the calendar itself is a brilliantly organized series of drawers and boxes, no punched-out cardboard here.

First 12 days. Anthony Karz

This is an advent calendar that you can use as a desk organizer after the holidays. Which makes sense, because you’ll get everything you need for a perfect desk set within 24 days, like notebooks, ink, pens, washi tape, envelopes, and more. In addition to Papier’s in-house artists, they have teamed up with emerging designers to create something truly unique. In a world where everything is digital, Papier embraces the analog. Get your set from the Papier website for $140.

Vosges Chocolate Advent Calendar

Vosges Chocolate Advent Calendar, Lights On Vosges

If you insist on having chocolate on your advent calendar, make this a must-have Good Chocolate. Vosges Haute-Chocolat makes some of the most intriguing, delicious candy concoctions. Their advent calendar is no different with ingredients like Himalayan sea salt, lemon verbena, fermented almonds, reishi mushrooms, and several varieties of chocolate ranging from 45% milk to 72% dark. And it all comes together in a beautiful, multi-sensory experience with holiday lights and orchestral music. This year, for their 25th anniversary, they’ve filled the 25th door with an extra day of chocolate. Pre-order yours now from the Vosges website for $300.