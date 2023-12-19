5 actors to reprise their roles as Kong after Jonathan Majors' guilty verdict and Disney firing

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 13: Jonathan Majors attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The , [+] “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on October 13, 2021. (Photo by Axel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) filmmagic

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of two of the four charges the MCU actor faces following a divisive and controversial criminal case in New York yesterday.

You can read the details of the punishment here.

Within hours, Disney fired the actor from the role of the evil, multifaceted villain Kang, a role Majors had previously played for both. ant-man 3 And bottle gourd. The plan was to move from Phase 5 to Phase 6 of the MCU with 2026 avengers: kong dynasty, But that plan may now be canceled after Major’s exit and conviction.

The question now is whether Disney will attempt to reintroduce Kong or simply move on to a new villain. If the latter happens, the stakes are placed on Doctor Doom, a villain who was created to do battle with The Fantastic Four and later The X-Men, and overall a more famous opponent than Kang. Is.

It’s possible that the role of Kang is now tainted for the foreseeable future due to the assault case and Jonathan Majors’ damaged reputation, but it’s also possible that Disney and Marvel will want to rehabilitate the character along with a recast. Here are five possible options for a new and improved Kang, though despite the conviction there’s no doubt that Majors – an extremely talented actor – has left big shoes to fill.

Some great actors—like Mahershala Ali—would be great as Kang, but their roles in the MCU are already planned (Abdul-Mateen II is Wonder-Man and Ali is Blade). Michael B. Jordan has already played Erik Killmonger black Panther. Idris Elba would make a great Kang, but he’s Heimdall. So we have to leave these options aside.

My criteria here also include physical details: primarily, the actor must be a black man who is not too old or too young. Kang needs gravitas, so casting someone too young would be a mistake. But if he’s very old then he wouldn’t look as physically intimidating without CGI (and we don’t need another Thanos). Denzel Washington is the fan favorite choice here, but at 68 years old I think he might be too old at this point. Other great actors, like LaKeith Stanfield, don’t exactly have the perfect physical appearance, though it’s possible to compensate for this with physical training and costuming.

In any case, here are my top five picks for Jonathan Majors to reprise his role as Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. None of these actors have the likable charm of Majors, but maybe that’s just because they haven’t been cast in the right role yet.

1. David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo as Lawman Bass Reeves Credit: Paramount

David Oyelowo is a tremendous actor, but until recently I didn’t think he would have been on my short-list for Kang, simply because he was tremendous Selma and Apple TV’s recent silo series, I never thought of him as a physically intimidating actor until his recent lead role in Taylor Sheridan’s new series Lawman: Bas Reeves. This role proves that he can do both.

2. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Mr. Eko in Lost Credit: ABC

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje hasn’t been into too many things lately, but I like him a lot lost And I think he’s got the size, the physicality and the intimidation to be a great Kong. He is two inches taller than Majors, although also about twenty years older.

3. Aldis Hodge

aldis hodge Credit: Warner Bros.

Aldis Hodge played Hawkman at DC (rather terrible) black adam, And he worked very hard for this role. This means he’s already in superhero (or supervillain) shape to take on Kang. Hodge is a talented actor, even if his first superhero role didn’t give him a chance to, um, spread his wings.

4. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Credit: DC

OK, I know what you’re thinking: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II—who plays Black Manta Aquaman-Wonder Man already has a role in the MCU in the upcoming series. I have a solution for that: just cancel the show! Or reinvent Wonder Man as someone else. Because I can think of few actors who check so many boxes as the perfect Kang recast. Abdul-Mateen II is a talented actor with the perfect physique for this role and we already know he can play a bad guy. Excellent!

5. Cast multiple actors as Kang variants

mr fantastic Credit: Disney

No, I’m not suggesting we cast John Krasinski as Kang. I include his image for two reasons. Firstly, he’s always been a fan-favorite for Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, and secondly because he played the role (briefly, almost as a meme). Dr. Strange 2. However, he played a variation of Richards, and the lead role would almost certainly go to a different actor.

This means that the same character in the multiverse could look completely different in a different universe. If so, why not group the different Congos together? This would, first of all, solve the issue of the awkwardness of recasting, and it would free Marvel up to do some interesting things with the character that a single actor couldn’t do. Ultimately, it lightens the stain that the whole Majors attack issue has on him. Everybody Wins! Well, almost everyone.

