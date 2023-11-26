Image Source: Getty Images

Oil stocks have long been popular stocks for investors seeking big dividends. And based on current dividend forecasts BP (LSE:BP) shares look like an attractive option in the short to medium term.

The share price has fallen 15% in just over a month FTSE 100 The firm’s dividend gives a healthy growth.

The yield for 2023 sits at 4.8%. Moreover, the dial for 2024 and 2025 has been increased to 5.1% and 5.4% respectively.

This reading easily beats Footsie’s forward average of 4%. Moreover, the return on BP shares is even better than that of its blue-chip rival shell,

However, how realistic is the current dividend yield for the energy giant? And should I buy its shares for my portfolio?

good dividend cover

BP’s dividend history has been more volatile in recent times. Payouts to shareholders fell after the Covid-19 crisis when oil prices fell and profits were hit.

But the oiler raised its dividend again in 2022. And city analysts expect them to continue growing for at least the next three years. The estimated reward of 22.55p per share for 2023 is forecast to rise to 24.24p next year and then 25.55p in 2025.

Its recent dividend history shows how sensitive the payout is to energy market conditions. Still, the strong dividend coverage suggests BP will be well positioned to meet current estimates.

The expected dividend is covered three times by anticipated earnings by 2023. And the coverage for the next two years comes to 3.2 times and 3.1 times. It is said that there is a wide margin of error when reading above twice.

Uncertainty beyond 2023

Sustained demand for energy means oil producers have strong cash flow which helps them pay large dividends. Industry giants like BP, which explore, produce, refine, distribute and market the crude, are particularly renowned for having stable cash flows.

This quality forms the basis of the company’s healthy dividend forecasts. I certainly think it is in a very good position to pay out the rewards that brokers are expecting this year.

But the uncertain outlook for oil prices beyond 2023 means payout projections are less robust despite solid dividend cover. If demand for fossil fuels falls again, earnings could easily fall to the ground.

On the positive side, crude oil prices may get support if OPEC+ countries curb production. Yet if high interest rates remain in place, prices could also fall, adding pressure to an already weak global economy.

Decision

It’s also important to remember that BP also operates in a capital-intensive industry (the firm forecasts capital spending of $16bn to $18bn in 2023). Such huge costs would put additional pressure on the dividend if profits and cash flow dry up due to weak oil prices.

All things considered, I think I’d prefer to buy other FTSE 100 stocks for the dividend income. Difficult macroeconomic conditions jeopardize payments during the next three years. And the continued growth of green energy poses a threat to BP’s profits and dividends in the long term.

