4th Abu Dhabi Families Forum highlights the role of entrepreneurship in strengthening the national economy

(MENAFN-Middle-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align: Center}}

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023, organized by the Family Development Foundation under the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, highlighted the vital role of the Entrepreneurship Station in shaping the future of entrepreneurship as a key element at the national level. Went. economy.

On the third day of the Forum, the Entrepreneurship Station attracted a large number of visitors, showcasing engaging events that blended knowledge and entertainment to enrich attendees’ understanding of the entrepreneurship landscape. Participating organizations arranged a diverse range of inspiring activities in line with the objectives of the Platform, highlighting the vital role of families as strategic partners in achieving the broader Sustainable Development Goals.

Osha Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence and Chair of the fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum, said: “The Entrepreneurship Station hosted a number of events and activities, including the ‘Success Story Review’ organized by the Family Development Foundation. , ‘How to Spend Your Day in a Relaxed Mood’, in partnership with the Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, ‘Entrepreneurship Skills’ run by the Family Development Foundation and the ‘Faja Program’ offered by the MOI Social Security Fund for Ministry of Interior employees “

Several traditional and entertainment competitions took place in the event theater within the ‘Entrepreneurship Station’ which saw wide audience participation. These included a popular saying competition, a workshop titled ‘Mohammed Hilal and Entrepreneurship’, a perfume industry workshop and a live drawing session presented by Rawida Al-Hamid.

Al Suwaidi underlined the Entrepreneurship Station’s commitment to raising awareness of entrepreneurship and its important role in the national economy. The station aims to achieve this by educating families on the importance of developing an entrepreneurial mindset to achieve their objectives, enhance their quality of life and contribute to the economic development of the country. Furthermore, it aims to enhance households’ understanding of global entrepreneurship trends, which will increase household productivity and support the country’s potential industrial sectors. Additionally, the station aims to equip young individuals with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary to set up entrepreneurial ventures that are in line with global and local market trends, meeting the needs of the 50s and the future of entrepreneurship. Highlight successful Emirati role models.

Shamma Al Mansouri, head of the Entrepreneurship Station, emphasized that the station hosts eight entrepreneurs supported by seven strategic partners. These partners play a vital role in guiding entrepreneurs through the complexities of starting small projects. Partners include the Department of Economic Development, MOI Social Security Fund, Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, Social Security Fund for Ministry of Interior employees and various other entities providing services. and support to emerging women entrepreneurs.

The fourth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2023 consisted of four main stations – Sustainable Families, Business Leadership, Children of the Future and Emirati Heritage. The Forum organized various interactive sessions, workshops, sports activities and theater programs as well as various activities such as ‘Happiness Hour’, Abu Dhabi Volunteer Team, Supporting Partners, Small Merchants. The Forum also features many external events, draws, prizes and many other surprises for its visitors, as well as promoting patriotism, spreading happiness among family members, supporting talented youth and all society members in an interactive approach. With awareness raising activities among.

MENAFN17122023005446012082ID1107612834



legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, please contact the provider above.

Source: menafn.com