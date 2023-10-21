Terry Gregg has performed at venues around Horry County with his traveling DJ business, but Saturday was the first time he did so from his own front yard.

“Honestly, it’s a blessing. Renting is one thing but ownership, it is a completely different thing. There’s nothing like having your own home, you know? Your own land,” the 38-year-old said as he celebrated the dedication for Hopes Crossing, one of the largest projects ever undertaken by Habitat for Humanity of Horry County.

Over the past decade, more than $4 million worth of donations and 38,000 volunteer hours helped power the construction of 23 homes in the Conway neighborhood – all with no-interest mortgages for their owners.

Megan Michael, Habitat’s executive director, said, “It’s amazing to look around and see the homeowners who have really taken ownership of their community, and also to see how many partners have come together over the last decade to do this. “

Since its founding in 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has served 155 families.

Its home ownership program includes strict requirements, including gross annual income limits and requiring each member to put at least 300 hours of sweat equity into their home.

A stroll through the quiet neighborhood just off SC Highway 905 reveals manicured lawns, mailboxes displaying families’ last names and dogs chasing lawn toys.

But unlike those snapshots of domestic tranquility that occur in almost any Horry County subdivision, the people who lived in Hopes Crossing actually built the homes they eventually purchased.

“I’ve been to a lot of home events and I know that sometimes it can be a little overwhelming for people after a trip,” said Habitat board member Vic Levy. “Being a part of Habitat changes everyone’s life.”

Greg and his wife moved into their home a week before Christmas 2021 and watched Hopes Crossing grow around them.

“This neighborhood is really nice, really quiet. It’s a nice, fun, safe place,” he said. “I just love getting up and sitting on the porch. Just enjoying the little things in life.”

Source: www.bing.com