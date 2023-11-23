Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K Streaming Stick has dropped to a record low price of $38 as part of a big Black Friday deal at Amazon. That’s 24 percent off the MSRP of $50. This is the latest and greatest Chromecast stick and, as the name suggests, it can be used to watch live TV with resolutions up to 4K HDR.

We praised the Streaming Stick in our official review, calling out the comfortable remote control that comes with the product and the excellent Google Assistant integration, which lets you ditch that remote altogether and just use your voice for controls. gives. The stick also offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and good ‘ole HDR10. We also liked that it’s a nearly lag-free device, especially when compared to rival products in the same price range. After all, there’s a reason why this stick easily made it onto our list of the best streaming devices in 2023.

It’s also extremely easy to use, and the integrated dongle makes for a simple installation process. Just plug and play. Once installed, you’ll be able to watch content from almost every major streaming platform, including a diverse range of free ad-supported content, with one major caveat. The system does not allow access to Apple TV+, so you’ll have to find another way to watch Kurt Russell’s Godzilla Show.

We’re in the middle of Black Friday festivities, so this isn’t the only streaming stick on sale. Amazon is also offering an HD version of Google’s Chromecast streaming stick for just $20. That’s a savings of 33 percent off the MSRP of $30. This is basically the same product as above, but without 4K.

