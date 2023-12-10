49.5% of Warren Buffett's $361 billion portfolio is invested in 3 artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. And that number is increasing.

Warren Buffett has never been one to follow technology trends. However, for their investment portfolio Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A 0.41%) (BRK.B 0.11%) has leaned heavily toward one of the biggest technology trends of the last decade: artificial intelligence (AI).

Nearly half of Berkshire’s $361 billion portfolio is invested in just three AI stocks. What’s more, this percentage is getting larger, as Buffett and his team at Berkshire have cut their other stock positions. But this trio has, for the most part, weathered the portfolio shortages. All three present excellent investment opportunities and may deserve a place in your portfolio.

Let’s take a closer look at these three Berkshire-backed AI stocks.

1. Apple: 48.8% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio

Whose shares did Berkshire Hathaway buy first? Apple (AAPL 0.74%) has continued to buy more shares in 2016. Its most recent purchase came in the first quarter of 2023 when Buffett and his team added 20.4 million more shares, bringing the total to 915.6 million shares. Those shares now account for about 48% of Berkshire’s investment portfolio.

For Buffett, there’s a lot to like about Apple. The combination of hardware, software and services gives it a strong moat. And this lament is not just against competitors, as evidenced by the iPhone’s more than 55% market share for smartphones in the United States. Buffett said at Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholder meeting earlier this year that if people had to choose, they would rather give up their cars than their iPhones.

Apple has been a long-time investor in AI, but you probably didn’t realize it. The company has a history of focusing on consumer benefits rather than technology creating game-changing features in its products. For example, AI provides many new features in the new iOS and watchOS, such as live voice mail, crash detection, and abnormal ECG detection.

Apple is also at the forefront of AI development: starting to invest heavily in generative AI. It has reportedly created its own larger language model and is internally testing its own ChatGPT-style chatbot.

As the platform owner, Apple has a tremendous advantage when it launches a generative AI application like a chatbot. It could build it directly into the native iOS, MacOS, and WatchOS software that more than 2 billion people around the world already use. This is a major benefit that could present new revenue opportunities for Apple or make its devices more desirable.

Apple stock commands a premium, with shares trading at nearly 29 times its 2024 earnings estimates S&P 500, However, with its huge cash position and share repurchase program, the stock deserves that premium. Investors shouldn’t shy away from Buffett’s favorite stocks.

2. Amazon: 0.4% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway owns 10 million shares Amazon (AMZN 0.37%) after a slight improvement in its position in the last quarter. The holding company first bought the stake in early 2019. Buffett had previously expressed his inability to get a handle on the power of the Amazon business model and the company’s value, which was a major reason for what kept him from buying the stock in the first place.

Amazon has built a strong foundation in AI innovation that can be seen throughout its operations. From product recommendations to supply chain management to its logistics routing, AI is essential to improving Amazon’s bottom line, so it has invested heavily in building advanced algorithms. Recently, Amazon has integrated more advanced AI into its Alexa voice assistant.

But Amazon is also a big tech company that is investing in both hardware and software for generative AI. Its cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services, is helping more and more businesses bring AI capabilities into their businesses and data analysis. It invested $4 billion in Anthropic, one of the leading generic AI developers. Anthropic later agreed to use Amazon’s Trenium chips to train its large language models in Amazon’s cloud.

As the leading enterprise cloud provider, Amazon is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for AI. Despite its high valuation, the shares are still attractive as the tech titan is showing margin improvement and AI investments give it great potential to outperform analysts’ expectations.

3. Snowflake: 0.3% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway bought stake snowflake (1.79% just before its IPO in 2020). The 6.13 million shares it acquired have remained untouched since then, and they now account for about 0.3% of the company’s investment portfolio.

At the core of Snowflake is artificial intelligence. It specializes in data lakes, which store unstructured data from companies. It uses AI to digest that information and create insights for enterprises, which can be retrieved from the data warehouse as needed. Snowflake removes the need for businesses to invest in their own storage and processing and works with all major public cloud computing providers.

As the amount of data organizations grow, especially in developing new AI applications, Snowflake’s data storage and processing service becomes increasingly valuable. Additionally, Snowflake lets businesses sell their data on its marketplace, which could become a big business as AI developers look for data to feed into their models and applications.

Despite its recent strong price performance, Snowflake stock trades at a fairly good value relative to its historical valuation. Its price-to-sales ratio is 22.9, up from where it started the year, and well below its historical average P/S ratio of 34. As data continues to fuel the AI ​​revolution, Snowflake will play a critical role in helping businesses create meaningful data. And get access to the data that can drive strong top-line growth for years to come.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Levy holds positions at Amazon and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

