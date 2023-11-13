48,000 vehicles including Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Tesla recalled: Check out the recalled cars here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last week issued several recalls involving more than 42,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles because of a rear brake pad problem.

Are you looking to see if a recall was issued on your vehicle? If the car is not listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number, or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from November 5 through November 11.

Mercedes-Benz recalled due to rear brake pad problem

Mercedes-Benz recalled 42,742 of its 2019-2020 A 220, 2020 CLA 250, GLB 250, AMG A35, AMG CLA 35 and 2021 GLA 250 vehicles because they contained a defective rear brake inspection gauge. Cannot be equipped with. The pads and owner’s manuals may not include instructions on how to use the inspection gauge, the company said in the NHTSA report. The company said that driving with worn brake pads can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of an accident.

Dealers will install an inspection gauge and provide supplemental owner’s manual information free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 31, 2023. Owners can contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz A220

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG A35

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA35

2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA45

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

Triumph motorcycles recalled due to rear brake problem

Triumph is recalling 3,557 of its 2020 Rocket 3 TFC, 2020-2024 Rocket 3 R, Rocket 3 GT, 2022 Rocket 3 GT Triple Black and Rocket 3 R Black motorcycles due to fluid leaking through the rear brake master cylinder system. May fail to transfer properly. , requires more distance to stop. The company said in an NHTSA report that if riders rely only on the rear brake, they may have longer stopping distances, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will replace the rear brake master cylinder free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 15, 2023. Owners can contact Triumph customer service at 1-678-854-2010. Triumph’s SRAN number for this recall is 611.

Recalled vehicles:

2020-2024 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

2020-2024 Triumph Rocket 3R

2020 Triumph Rocket 3 TFC

GM recalls Cruise AV for software update

General Motors is recalling 950 of its Cruise AV (autonomous vehicle) driverless cars after a crash in San Francisco in which one of its vehicles inadvertently pulled over a pedestrian, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA. .

The crash occurred on October 2 in San Francisco, when a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver and thrown into a nearby lane and was struck a second time by a cruise vehicle unable to stop in time. Was. Robotaxis’ collision detection subsystem detects crashes and in many cases will stop traffic after a crash, the company said. In the Oct. 2 incident, “after initially coming to a stop, the AV attempted to swerve out of traffic while pulling the man forward,” the report said.

Cruise immediately launched an accident investigation and on October 26 “actively halted operations” of its driverless fleet to “address the underlying risk”. It said the company has developed a software update that allows the vehicle involved in the incident to remain stable after a collision. All affected vehicles will receive an update before returning to service on the roads, the agency said.

Recalled vehicles:

Honda Pilot recalled due to steering concern

Honda is recalling 519 of its 2023-2024 Pilot SUVs due to a manufacturing defect that could have resulted in a loose ball bearing in the gear box assembly and result in loss of steering control or steering lock-up. This could increase the risk of a crash or injury, the company said in the NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the electric power steering rack free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 18, 2023. Owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is FFX.

Recalled vehicles:

Tesla Recall: Wrong Air Bags

This could reduce the performance of airbags during deployment, increasing the risk of injury during a collision, Tesla said in a report filed with NHTSA on its 2021-2023 Model S and Model S.

Tesla Service will inspect and replace the driver air bag as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 2, 2024. Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-23-20-005.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Tesla Model S

2021-2023 Tesla Model

Mercedes-Benz recalled due to window and front air bag problems

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 7 of its 2024 GLC 300 SUVs because the front, rear and fixed side windows may not be properly secured and may detach. Additionally, the front air bag may not be properly supported by the windshield during deployment. As a result, the deployment of the front passenger airbag could increase the risk of injury to the vehicle occupant in a crash, the automaker said in an NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace front, rear and fixed side windows as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on January 2, 2024. Owners can contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Mercedes-Benz recalled for sunroof software error

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 8 of its 2020 GLS 580 SUVs because a software error could cause the sunroof to close unexpectedly when “car wash mode” is activated. The company said in the NHTSA report that the sunroof could inadvertently close on its own, posing a risk of injury.

Dealers will update the sunroof control unit software free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 31, 2023. Owners can contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 580

