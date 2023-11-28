A recent analysis from crypto expert CryptoCon, focusing on the Ichimoku Cloud indicator, suggests a bullish outlook for Bitcoin, with a potential rally to $48,000 by early January.

Cryptocon, in its latest form AnalysisHighlighting the reliability of the weekly Ichimoku cloud, he said, “The weekly Ichimoku cloud matches our previous Bitcoin high to $38,000 from 2 months ago with a projected cross in the future.”

Analyst confidence stems from the historical performance of the indicator, which has reportedly indicated past price movements with considerable accuracy – 11 weeks, 7 weeks and 13 weeks ago.

Bitcoin rises to $48,000?

The chart of the cryptocoin’s statement portrays four distinct cycles, each marked by significant price events and the predicted cross of the Ichimoku cloud. The current cycle, known as Cycle 4 spanning from 2023 to 2026, shows a Leading Span cross – a key signal within the Ichimoku cloud pattern – pointing to an upward trajectory.

“Now we are waiting for its next call, the completion of our increase and the first target of 43k,” explains Cryptocon. This expectation is based on the observed period from the leading span cross to the corresponding local top, which ranges from 7 to 11 weeks, with an average of 10 weeks. If the pattern holds, the suggested timeframe projects the completion of this increase in early January.

Ichimoku Cloud, Bitcoin Weekly Chart | Source: x@CryptoCon_

The analysis further emphasizes the potential for Bitcoin to reach the upper boundary of the red section of the Ichimoku cloud, also known as “Leading Span B”. According to CryptoCon, “The most conservative level here is 43.2k, but the true top of the red cloud could be labeled as high as 48k.”

It is worth noting that the Ichimoku Cloud is a comprehensive indicator that provides insight into market momentum, trend direction, and support and resistance levels. This tool is highly regarded for its forward-looking capabilities, particularly for the “Clouds”, which are projected 26 periods ahead of the current price to suggest potential future support or resistance areas.

BTC price level could reach $41.200 after halving

on related CommentCharles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, provided a data-driven perspective on the future of Bitcoin’s price level. With the next Bitcoin halving event taking place in April 2024, Edwards predicts a significant shift in the mining economics of the leading cryptocurrency.

“In April 2024, Bitcoin’s electricity cost, the raw energy cost of mining Bitcoin, will double overnight. This is a certainty,” Edwards declared, drawing attention to the predictable nature of the halving event, which halves the reward for mining Bitcoin transactions. This systemic change will likely drive inefficient mining operations out of the market. , as they are suddenly struggling with half the revenues against a backdrop of static expenses.

Edwards’ analysis of past halving events reveals a trend where the cost of electricity – essentially the floor for Bitcoin’s price – stabilizes at a fairly high level after halvings.

“In the last two halvings, electricity costs have dropped by +65% and +50% before the halving,” he said. If this pattern holds true, and electricity costs fall below +50% this time, the estimate is that “Bitcoin will hit its all-time price level of $41.2K in just 5 months.”

Bitcoin’s electricity cost Source: x@caprioleo

At press time, BTC was trading in the middle of the range at $37,146. Even though BTC has broken out of the trend channel to the downside, the price is still hitting higher lows.

BTC price, 2-hour chart | Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

