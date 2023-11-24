48 Products That You'll Love As Much As You Love The First Time You Use Them For The 100th Time

MouthWatchers is a small business founded by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to deep clean even patients with “great” dental hygiene beyond the traditional brush and floss routine. May miss. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get one – it is a game changer. I’ve always been prone to plaque build-up and finding it hard to go to the dentist and keep my teeth feeling fresh, but this toothbrush has done it! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little bit like when you get a thorough cleaning done. It was kind of unbelievable. The bristles are very soft and don’t irritate, but somehow, magically, clean my teeth better than any toothbrush before.

BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord also couldn’t help but praise this toothbrush:

“I personally purchased this a few months ago and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I’m getting a much more satisfying clean with these?? Especially because I tend to develop yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I brush, and these hairs really focus on that more effectively. I’ve started using it in the morning and the electric at night and have definitely noticed a difference, especially in that area.”

Promising review: “This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate brushing their teeth so I thought this might help them clean their teeth. They work wonders! My kids said they could see and feel the difference upon first use and I agree! They are definitely a must try! I would suggest not to push too hard, those little hairs really get in there and if you push too hard you will have miserable nights like mine. Felt like going for a teeth cleaning.” -Amy N.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.

Source: www.buzzfeed.com