November 24, 2023
48 Products That You'll Love As Much As You Love The First Time You Use Them For The 100th Time


MouthWatchers is a small business founded by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to deep clean even patients with “great” dental hygiene beyond the traditional brush and floss routine. May miss. I personally use this toothbrush and have been telling everyone in my life to get one – it is a game changer. I’ve always been prone to plaque build-up and finding it hard to go to the dentist and keep my teeth feeling fresh, but this toothbrush has done it! The first time I used it my mouth actually hurt a little bit like when you get a thorough cleaning done. It was kind of unbelievable. The bristles are very soft and don’t irritate, but somehow, magically, clean my teeth better than any toothbrush before.

BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord also couldn’t help but praise this toothbrush:

“I personally purchased this a few months ago and I love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I’m getting a much more satisfying clean with these?? Especially because I tend to develop yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I brush, and these hairs really focus on that more effectively. I’ve started using it in the morning and the electric at night and have definitely noticed a difference, especially in that area.”

Promising review: “This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate brushing their teeth so I thought this might help them clean their teeth. They work wonders! My kids said they could see and feel the difference upon first use and I agree! They are definitely a must try! I would suggest not to push too hard, those little hairs really get in there and if you push too hard you will have miserable nights like mine. Felt like going for a teeth cleaning.” -Amy N.

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91.

Source: www.buzzfeed.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The housing market is showing new signs of recovery as rising listings and sales point to a possible downturn

The housing market is showing new signs of recovery as rising listings and sales point to a possible downturn

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: killing, chaos and destruction in the Gaza Strip

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

The housing market is showing new signs of recovery as rising listings and sales point to a possible downturn

The housing market is showing new signs of recovery as rising listings and sales point to a possible downturn

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Israel-Hamas war: killing, chaos and destruction in the Gaza Strip

November 24, 2023
NFO Alert: All you need to know about Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

NFO Alert: All you need to know about Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund

November 24, 2023
We're tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 all day

We’re tracking the best Amazon Black Friday deals 2023 all day

November 24, 2023
Challenges and Opportunities: Environmental concerns and innovation shape the future of the polymer industry

Fluzone Quadrivalent Drug Insights and Market Forecast, 2019-2022 and 2023-2032

November 24, 2023

Swedish union blocks Tesla components as dispute escalates

November 24, 2023