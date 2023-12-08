470 jobs at risk from nationwide turmoil

Making the cut: Boss Debbie Crosby

Just weeks before Christmas, Nationwide has told 470 employees their jobs are at risk.

Britain’s biggest building society is making cuts as part of a revamp by boss Debbie Crosby to slow down head office operations.

Less than a month ago, Nationwide reported a £989 million rise in half-year profits as rising interest rates helped it squeeze bigger margins from borrowers.

And it comes after revelations this week Crosby is scrapping the lender’s ‘work anywhere’ policy by telling most staff they will have to be in the office two days a week from the start of next year.

The jobs at risk will be in the building society’s main operating office, retail operations and its mortgage and financial welfare division. Swindon-based Nationwide – which employs around 18,000 in total – told staff about the cuts last month and has been consulting with staff since then.

A total of 200 people are expected to leave, the lender said.

Tim Rose, general secretary of the Nationwide Group staff union, said it was ‘very disappointed’.

Writing in a union newsletter, he said: ‘Although our experience of transition programs suggests that some affected employees would welcome the opportunity to leave Nationwide with a severance package and pursue new opportunities, many remain uncertain about their future. Will be extremely concerned, especially at a time of economic uncertainty and cost of living pressure.

A Nationwide spokesman said last night it needed to become ‘more agile and efficient’.

‘We are streamlining some of our head office teams and expect around 200 people to leave the society,’ the spokesperson said.

‘This will enable us to increase investment in the value and service we provide to our customers.’

Nationwide said the announcement does not include moving existing roles overseas. It added that customer-facing roles will not be affected.

‘We have worked hard to keep the number of colleagues affected to a minimum and are ensuring we provide the right support to those affected,’ the spokesperson said.

The previous round of job cuts came earlier this year when Nationwide said up to 450 would be cut. Crosby, who joined in June last year, was paid £3.46 million for her first ten months in the role, including £1.7 million to compensate for the bonus she forfeited when she left previous employer TSB.

Following recent reports that Barclays will be cutting 2,000 roles, Nationwide is the latest lender to prepare to cut jobs.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk