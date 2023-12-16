Fatima Grill, which opened in 2016, serves a mix of Mediterranean and Mexican-American cuisine — think a “Shawarma Crunch Wrap” with a layer of meat, cheese and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The food pays homage to Elreda’s Lebanese-American background and the heavily Latino community where she was raised in nearby Bell, California.

The bright colors and flavor combinations of the menu items made Fatima Grill a viral hit on social media, where the restaurant has a total of 1.4 million followers between TikTok and Instagram. It became popular enough to become a franchise business in 2021: six new locations have opened in Southern California, New York, and Texas.

The original location brought in a total of $1.1 million in revenue last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. Allreda says it barely missed being profitable, but has come ahead over the years – and is on track to bring in $1.8 million in 2023.

Most of Allreda’s income now comes from franchise royalties and fees, he added. He declined to share specific figures, citing contractual obligations — but he noted he’s not slowing down with plans to enter Atlanta and Cleveland next year. He says that going forward he is eyeing Canada.

“To be able to go in and open the doors to a place out of state is a dream come true,” says Allreda.

While serving, Alreda took cooking classes and signed up to work in the prison kitchen. He loved being around food from an early age, following his mother into the kitchen as a child “putting her hand in the pot,” he says.

But while living in a court-ordered halfway house in 2011, he had trouble finding a job in a professional kitchen. A cousin of Bell’s who runs a meat market offers him a job cooking on a small grill – reminiscent of Elreda’s prison cooking system.

Eventually, the cousin went abroad and made a deal with Elreda: $80,000 for ownership of the stall. Once taking over, Alreda experimented with mixing together the recipes of his youth, making Mediterranean food and tacos on a small grill.

Ali Alreda opened Fatima Grill in Downey, California in 2016.

Source: CNBC Make It

The number of people served increased, so Alreda sold the stall for $125,000 and put the money into opening a proper restaurant, which used to be a Chinese takeout restaurant. Under the Fatima Grill banner, Alreda’s inventive dishes — like her signature “Lebamex” hot sauce, short for Lebanese and Mexican — took over social media.

“People started driving from Las Vegas, from Chino Hills, from San Fernando [Valley], These are the people taking 45 [minute] An hour’s drive, like mind-blowing,” says Elreda.

Meditation is proof that food can “bring people together” across different cultures, he added: “I think food is the best way, because there’s no color line. It’s right there, like, It tastes good. It tastes better.”

When the wait time at Fatima Grill exceeded “two or three hours” and people lined up around the block, Alreda decided to expand the business again. This time, instead of finding a larger location, they partnered with Miami-based consulting firm Franchise Creator to guide them through the franchising process.

The expansion over the past two years has not been without hiccups. A Detroit location recently closed due to “franchise violations,” but another location will open in the Detroit suburbs in 2024, says Elreda’s sister Suzanne, who works as their director of franchise operations. .

Alreda stands outside the front door of the original Fatima Grill.

Source: CNBC Make It

However, overall, Allreda considers the franchising process a success, especially considering how much of his income comes from new locations. And while the original Fatima Grill posted a loss of about $150,000 last year, it has been profitable during its lifetime so far, he says.

He would know: Even amid the growth in business, Allreda says he still tries to stick to his daily routine — including working the grill himself in Downey.

“I still manage my own business, put in my own hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” he says, adding, “I love what I do. So as long as I’m healthy and able to get back on my feet, I’d like to be hands-on as long as I can.”

