’47 Ronin’ director wasted Netflix’s money on sci-fi series: NYT

Netflix paid “47 Ronin” director Carl Eric Reinsch millions to produce the sci-fi series “Conquest.”

But according to , Reinsch used the money to trade stocks and crypto.

Reinsch made a windfall by trading Dogecoin and spent his earnings on fancy cars and designer goods.

“47 Ronin” director Carl Eric Reinsch took the millions of dollars given to him by Netflix for his sci-fi series for a different kind of creative endeavor — playing in the stock and cryptocurrency markets.

The 46-year-old director signed a $61.2 million production deal from Netflix for a sci-fi series, ‘ John Carreyrou reported Wednesday, citing a November 2018 term sheet.

According to The Times, Netflix had sunk $44.3 million into Reinsch’s show “Conquest” as of March 2020. But Reinsch then told the streaming company that he needed more money, or the production would be shut down.

Netflix granted Reinsch’s request and gave his production company an additional $11 million.

But that money was not spent on producing the series. Reinsch instead used $10.5 million from Netflix’s 2020 round of funding to play the stock market, The Times reported, citing court filings and financial documents from his divorce. Rinsch ultimately lost $5.9 million on the business.

According to The Times, Rynsch then turned to the crypto market. This time he was more fortunate. Buying Dogecoin turned Rynsch’s $4 million bet into nearly $27 million.

The Times, citing the findings of a forensic accountant hired by Reinsch’s wife, reported that Reinsch spent $8.7 million on fancy cars and designer goods. According to The Times, Rinsch’s purchases included a Ferrari and five Rolls-Royces.

Despite spending over $55 million on Risch’s series, Netflix has yet to receive any episodes from the director.

Netflix spokesman Thomas Cherian told The Times that they had canceled Reinsch’s series, adding that it was “clear that Mr. Reinsch was never going to complete the project he agreed to make.” Reached for comment, Reinsch declined to answer questions from The Times.

According to The Times, Rensch and Netflix are currently going through confidential arbitration proceedings. Reinsch, who the Times said initiated the arbitration, says he owes Netflix at least $14 million in damages for violating his contract.

Rinsch’s filmography consists of only one film, the 2013 action film “47 Ronin” starring Keanu Reeves. The film was panned by critics and was one of the biggest bombs at the box office that year.

Representatives for Rensch and Netflix did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Disclosure: Matthias Döfner, CEO of Axel Springer, Business Insider’s parent company, is a Netflix board member.

