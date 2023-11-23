46 stores open on Thanksgiving 2023, and their hours

It’s Thanksgiving, and for weeks you’ve been carefully crossing your ‘t’s and dotting your ‘i’s’ to make sure everything goes smoothly. Turkey thawed? check. Extra chairs from the basement? Done. Enough napkins to go around? Yes.

But, lo and behold, the big day arrives – and like the classic Christmas song from The Waitresses, “Christmas Wrapping”, oh dang…you forgot the cranberries.

Before the full-scale holiday meltdown begins, take a breath, exhale: We’ve got you a list of stores that are open on Thanksgiving in 2023.

recommended

It’s true that many stores, including grocers and other popular retailers like Target, Walmart and Costco, will be closed to allow their employees to spend time with their families and relax before the Black Friday madness begins.

And, yes, cranberries may be a little more difficult to find than if you had picked them earlier. But all hope is not lost. Whether it’s cranberries for the table or tissues for a cold one the kids woke up with unexpectedly, there are plenty of retailers, grocers and convenience stores open for your last-minute shopping needs.

We’ve got all the details ahead. Keep in mind that although retailers may remain open, some may have adjusted hours for the holidays, and select locations or some franchises may be closed entirely.

So, as always, it’s best to call your nearest location ahead of time or check local hours online to avoid further holiday hassles.

With all that in mind, here’s everything you need to know this Thanksgiving 2023.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme: Most stores are open with modified timings. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open with modified timings. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here. albertsons : Most stores are open with different or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

: Most stores are open with different or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here. Central Market: Stores will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon, medicine shops will remain closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is not available. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon, medicine shops will remain closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is not available. Find local hours here. Dillon: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. Bhojan Singh: Stores will open at normal times and close at 3pm (some shops will close at 4pm depending on the location). Find local store hours here.

Stores will open at normal times and close at 3pm (some shops will close at 4pm depending on the location). Find local store hours here. Fresh Market: The stores will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Check local store hours here.

The stores will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Check local store hours here. Fry: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. Huge Meal: Stores will be open from 6am to 5pm (including stores that normally operate 24 hours). Pickup is available from 9am to 1pm and delivery until 3pm at most pharmacies, with gas station hours from 6am to 4pm. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open from 6am to 5pm (including stores that normally operate 24 hours). Pickup is available from 9am to 1pm and delivery until 3pm at most pharmacies, with gas station hours from 6am to 4pm. Find local hours here. Hannaford: Select Hannaford locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call your local store or check online for details. Find local hours here.

Select Hannaford locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Call your local store or check online for details. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. HEB: Stores will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon, medicine shops are closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is not available. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon, medicine shops are closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is not available. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco: Most stores are open with staggered or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open with staggered or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here. King Soopers: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. kroger : Shops will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

: Shops will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. Meijer: The stores will remain open from 6 am to midnight. Find local hours here.

The stores will remain open from 6 am to midnight. Find local hours here. Mi Tienda: The stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Find local hours here.

The stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Find local hours here. Select and save: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. Ralphs: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. safe route : Most locations are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

: Most locations are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here. shaw : Stores in Vermont and New Hampshire locations will open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., pharmacies will be closed. All Shaw’s locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here.

: Stores in Vermont and New Hampshire locations will open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., pharmacies will be closed. All Shaw’s locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here. Smith’s: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Find local hours here. Stop in and Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., pharmacies will be closed, and gas stations will close early. Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island (including pharmacies and gas stations) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here.

Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., pharmacies will be closed, and gas stations will close early. Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island (including pharmacies and gas stations) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores will remain open until 4 p.m. except in the following Massachusetts locations: Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open until 4 p.m. except in the following Massachusetts locations: Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford. Find local hours here. Vons: Most stores are open with modified timings. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

Most stores are open with modified timings. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here. whole Foods: Various Whole Foods locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, while others will be closed. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Thanksgiving

Casey’s : Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here. certified oil : Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quick Shop: The store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

The store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf ‘n Jug: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quick Stop: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. 7 Eleven: Most 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 and some locations will operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Most 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 and some locations will operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Sprint: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open, but opening hours for select stores are subject to change. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies and other stores open on Thanksgiving

Big Lots: Stores are open 7am to 9pm, find local hours here.

Stores are open 7am to 9pm, find local hours here. cvs : Many CVS Pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will be open on Thanksgiving. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours of operation. Call to confirm local hours or find them here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will be open on Thanksgiving. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours of operation. Call to confirm local hours or find them here. Dollar General: Stores will be open from 7 am to 10 pm (with extended hours). Find local time here.

Stores will be open from 7 am to 10 pm (with extended hours). Find local time here. dollar Tree: The stores will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here.

The stores will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here. Family Dollar: The stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here.

The stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here. kirkland : Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. sacrament aid : Stores will remain open, but pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will remain open, but pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Only pharmacies will be open 24-hour days on Thanksgiving, but all other stores will be closed. Find local hours here.

According to these retailers, while most of their locations will remain closed, Some? Stores may remain open on Thanksgiving. As always, check local times or call before you go.

high nest (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) American Eagle (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) athleta (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) banana republic (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) Difference (Find local hours here)

(Find local hours here) old Navy (Find local hours here)

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

belk

best Buy

big y

BJ’s Wholesale Club

costco

dollar Tree (Only in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island)*

(Only in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island)* dick’s playthings

family dollar (Only in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island)*

(Only in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island)* fresco y mas

Harveys Supermarket

hobby Lobby

home depot

Household appliances

Homesense

Joan Textiles & Crafts

Kohl’s

lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

MICHAELS

neiman marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

petco

petsmart

public

REI

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s (Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores only)*

(Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores only)* range of mountains

stop and shop (Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)*

(Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores only)* TJ Maxx

Target

trader Joe’s

ULTA

Walgreens (Pharmacy will remain open 24 hours)*

(Pharmacy will remain open 24 hours)* wal-mart

wegmans (Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations only)*

(Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations only)* winn-dixie

Get a jump start on holiday shopping

Source: www.today.com