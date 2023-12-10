‘Incredible distortions in our market’: 45% of US real estate agents say they are struggling to pay rent – ​​another bad omen for the housing market. But 2024 might be better

Homeowners are holding out while new buyers grapple with persistently high housing costs this year. Inventory is tight and home sales have reached multi-decade lows.

But if you need another indication of the turmoil, just ask those whose livelihoods depend on the real estate market how they are faring.

According to a monthly report from Alignable, 45% of real estate agents who own their own firms said they had trouble paying rent for their offices in November. This is 5% higher than October’s reading and 10% higher than September’s reading.

The numbers don’t surprise Corey Burr, senior vice president of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, who points to recent interest rate hikes driving up mortgage rates and slowing home sales.

Burr says, “I think the Federal Reserve has put us in this position where they have essentially stagnated the residential real estate market by keeping interest rates low for so long and then raising them so rapidly. “

“This has created incredible distortions in our marketplace.”

Realtors are suffering losses due to slow sales

Burr, who has worked in the real estate industry for more than 36 years and initially had his own firm in Chevy Chase, Maryland, said he knows the ups and downs of the housing market when you’re a small business owner. -What’s it like to experience the ups and downs?

Burr says, “We’re at a place in the real estate cycle that’s hardest for brokerages, especially smaller brokerages who have less market share, and who have less time than larger brokerages to weather the storm. Is property.”

With potential buyers wary of high mortgage rates and backing away from deals at record rates, home sales have been extremely slow over the past year, putting more agents out of work or seeing their incomes slashed.

In October, pending home sales were down 1.5% from September and 8.5% from last year – the lowest pending sales figure since the National Association of Realtors has been tracking that figure. This is worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

Burr also expects the number of Realtors across North America to decline due to the market contracting.

More than 60,000 agents left the industry in the six months to May, according to NAR data analyzed by ReVentures Consulting, which provides real-time data on the housing market.

The market may improve next year

Although mortgage rates have been falling for the past few weeks, they have not yet fallen low enough to convince homeowners who previously held 2% to 3% rates to put their homes up for sale and move. had closed, putting inventory in jeopardy, Burr says.

He also noted that the period between early November and early January tends to be quite slow, but is expected to pick up in the spring if mortgage rates continue to fall.

As inflation continues to decline, many experts are predicting that the Fed has reached the end of its tightening cycle, and may even pursue some rate cuts in 2024. This could potentially drive mortgage rates even lower, providing much-needed relief to the housing market.

Some analysts are actually forecasting lower mortgage rates next year. NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun predicted in early November that mortgage rates could range between 6% and 7% next spring and home sales could rise 13.5% in 2024.

