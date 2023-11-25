Anne Mahlum made a career out of standing out from the crowd.

The 43-year-old entrepreneur – who has spiky blonde hair, tattoos and six-pack abdominal muscles – launched his boutique fitness chain SolidCore in 2013, and grew it across the US before selling it to a private equity firm in April.

Between the acquisition and two previous investment deals, Mahlum cashed out her SolidCore equity for a total of $88.4 million — and she credits that success to her reluctance.

“I try to find uniqueness in things and then expand on them…that’s really been a big part of my success,” Mahlum told CNBC Make It. “A lot of times, people try to hide in the herd, and we try to fit in, and I think that’s the worst advice.”

In the case of SolidCore, she took a tough Pilates workout — which was hidden by “cute” and pretty marketing, she says — and turned it into a national brand that focuses on physical strength. Class participants reach stage 2 muscle failure while being pushed and cheered by energetic instructors in blue-lit rooms.

She says that her mentality was fostered, sometimes in complex ways, by her childhood home life. At the age of 16, her parents divorced because her father gambled away their family savings. To cope, Mahlum took up running and became hyper-focused on the idea of ​​taking control of her life.

“I didn’t want to be hurt…and I felt like if I could just make an impact, or live a life that I had control over and I could be empowered [by]So that I can avoid feeling hurt,” she says. “I think a lot of my motivation really comes from fear.”

Mahlum’s hard-working approach may have helped him build a fitness empire that now has more than 100 locations across the US, including legal and professional battles.

SolidCore’s first location, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, DC, closed after a year due to noise complaints. Mahlum was sued by a former business partner over machine licensing, and then by an ex-boyfriend who claimed he was a SolidCore owner. Both cases were resolved in mediation, she says.

In 2020, as gyms across the country suffered losses, Mahlum laid off many of the employees who had helped get Solidcore off the ground. Later that year, BuzzFeed News reported he was accused by dozens of workers of creating a toxic, abusive workplace. An employee petitioned Mahlam to resign shortly after the allegations.

In response, Mahlum asked her company’s board to conduct an independent investigation of Solidcore’s culture, she says. She served as CEO until April 2021 and executive chairperson until leaving the company earlier this year. She says the experience did not change her “tough, demanding” leadership style, but it taught her to balance her drive with boundaries and empathy.

“When we had to lay off some of those [I didn’t realize] I was taking [former employees’] social life, their exercise life, their friendships, not just their work,” Mahlum says. [As CEO]”I had to create the environment that was necessary…for SolidCore to be successful. But when it ended up being for people, it was really hard.”

Her plan was always to sell SolidCore, she says: her strength is in bringing concepts to life and building communities, not in maintaining them over time. The same month that she exited the company, she opened her next venture, a New York-based fitness studio chain, Ambition.

To this day, people ask Mahlum if he is surprised by his success. To be honest, she says, she finds the questions a bit sexist – and she responds to them by saying she hasn’t been that lucky.

Mahlum says, “I stop and look at them, and I think, ‘Who do you think is driving the bus the whole time?’ “Really, I had a clear vision from the beginning… and I never wavered from that goal.”

