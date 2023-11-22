Oregon-based kindergarten teacher Becky Powell has average revenues of more than $10,400 per month.

Eight years ago, kindergarten teacher Becky Powell was feeling restless on maternity leave.

A friend suggested she use her son’s naps to earn some extra cash, and pointed her to an educational resource platform called Teachers Pay Teachers. There, Powell began creating worksheets for her fellow teachers to purchase and download, she says, working largely from her couch or “kitchen table.”

Teachers Pay Teachers is an Etsy-style marketplace for educational worksheets, activities, and lesson plans at almost every grade level and subject matter. Powell’s store, called Sight Word Activities, specializes in teaching literacy to kindergartners, first-graders and other young students.

At first the revenue was slow. But within a few weeks, Powell began earning enough to cover minor household expenses. After four months, she earned enough to pay her and her husband’s monthly student loan payments.

Over the years, the 10-hour-a-week program grew into a six-figure gig that Powell and her husband, Jerome, run together. Last year, Powell’s Teachers Pay Teachers store brought in $125,500, or more than $10,400 a month, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It.

Her husband, a full-time computer engineer, manages another store on the platform called Editable Activities, which brings in about $50,000 a year.

“I have worksheets created eight years ago that still return thousands of results [of dollars] “In passive income every year,” says Powell, 41, who lives in Beaverton, Oregon. Even when I don’t find myself able to create… the sales still come.

Here’s how Powell and her husband made their side hustle, and what they’ve been able to do with their extra cash.

Powell’s classroom is the perfect laboratory for her small business, she says. She can identify what concepts students struggle with, create worksheets as teaching aids, and test ideas with her kindergartners before selling them online.

“I call my students my customers,” Powell says with a laugh.

The Powells say they have used their extra income to pay off their student loans and take their two sons to Disneyland.

Powell earned $21,000 in his first year on Teachers Pay Teachers, after which he recruited Jerome – no relation to the Federal Reserve chairman – to help him build his presence on the platform. Together, they focused her store around her art of teaching children to read by sight.

He also showed her how to study the platform’s searches so she could see which worksheets were trending and integrate buzzy keywords into her profile, she says: “He would always tell me, ‘ Do you know where the best place to hide a dead body is? On the third page of search results.”

After seeing their success, Jerome launched his own Teachers Pay Teachers store in 2019 to sell customizable PDF worksheets, Powell says. The couple’s tax advisor recommended they combine their businesses to form an S-Corp, which they did in 2021 — meaning their vendor profiles would remain separate, but all the money would flow into one place.

Some sellers on the platform only keep 50% of their sales. Powell and her husband are “premium sellers”, paying an annual $59.95 membership fee to keep 80% of their sales as profits. When teaching gets busy, Powell reduces her extra work — then increases it again during the summer to get ahead financially of the unpredictability of the school year, she says.

Together, the couple uses their extra cash “for boring things, like paying off our mortgage. We also paid off our student loans,” Powell says. “But we also took our [sons] Disneyland, and we both went to Aruba. This is something we spent money on frivolously.”

