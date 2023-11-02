In 2009, when I was laid off from my job during the Great Recession, I started a music blog as a side hustle. I didn’t know anything about business.

Today, I have built Two seven-figure online businesses – a music education company and a business coaching brand. Combined, they make around $160,000 per month In passive income.

I’ve learned a lot about what it takes to build a highly profitable business. I always tell people that if they want to start a side business or company full-time, there are three absolute lies they should stop believing:

Lie #1: You have to work many hours to make a good income.

When I started my first business, people would stress to me the importance of “hustle and hard work.” He bragged about 80-hour work weeks and that he took his laptop with him wherever he went.

But as a husband and father, I didn’t want that kind of lifestyle. I wanted to be there for my family. So I made the decisive decision to work no more than 40 hours a week, including no nights or weekends, and have since cut it down to just five hours a week.

Don’t miss: How This 32-Year-Old Man Went From Making $17/Hour to Making $500,000

It’s all thanks to a principle I call “Parkinson’s Law,” which says that work expands to fill the amount of time allotted for its completion.

So if you really put your mind to it and give yourself 40 hours a week to do something, it will take 40 hours. If you give yourself an 80, it will take 80. Creating a time crunch will force you to be creative and focused.

Lie #2: You need a big team.

I’m not against having a team (I currently work with a small team of part-time contractors myself), but you don’t need one to grow your business.

I ran my first business on my own for four years before hiring my first employee. And I was making about $250,000 a year. When I moved up as a business coach, I made six figures in my first year without a single contractor.

My secret is automation. I’m a fan of a tool that can handle email marketing, webinars, product distribution, and content creation. Kajabi is one I’ve used before and recommend.

Lie #3: As your income increases, your happiness will increase.

I’ve found that at a certain point, your happiness stops growing along with your income. In fact, when it comes to money, happiness is not actually a result of getting money, but of giving it.

Research shows that when we give money to others, our brain releases endorphins like dopamine and oxytocin. Experts call it the “giver’s glow.”

As your business grows, you have to realize that the end game can’t just be making more money. This will not be satisfactory for long.

Instead, start dreaming about how you can give back to your community. In my opinion, this is the most beautiful and inspiring reason to build a highly profitable business.

Graham Cochrane is the author ofHow to Get Paid for What You Know” and is a business coach to over 2,800 clients worldwide. Follow him Instagram And Twitter,

Don’t miss:

Do you want to be smarter and more successful in your money, work and life? Sign up for our new newsletter here

Source: www.cnbc.com