40 women entrepreneurs nominated for awards – Bernews

Voting for the WOMB Bermuda Women Entrepreneur Awards is now open, everyone can cast their vote online.

“Vote now for Female Entrepreneur of the Year for 2022/2023,” a spokesperson said. Over the past weeks, nominations have continued to flow in, including approximately 50 individual nominations, resulting in 40 nominees. Congratulations! This year’s nominees are:

Business Name owner’s name
Banana Party Boutique Nandi Outerbridge
BDA Pilates wahea walker
beaded bracelet Celica Blackwood
Bermuda Trail Mix / Bermuda Brand Box monique stevens
butterfly crochet and crafts Shanika Hollis
Center for Mindfulness Maryam Bayadillah
crown point Tiara Wilson-Outerbridge
Enjuri Beauty Kisha Tyrell
iClean, Lunch and Learn, Chat and Chew New Era Painting alicia russell
Regarding immigration Sable Crockwell
inspired jennifer ward
La Petite Soiree niyama denruk can
Long Story Short Book Store kristin white
Lucinda Bakery, Positive Energy and Bermuda Ocean Candles Lucinda Worrell- Stowe
masterkey management Sharika Tukki
mixies big Renee DeShields
MKU Creations mary ming
nest Lara Leight
nia doorman Shelrina Thomas
Oath International and Bermuda Charcuterie Sloan Johnson
as soon as you see Tia Smith Crockwell
pocket change bda Shantel DeShield
PsyNeu Dr. Adrienne Berkley
Rise Tribe Gift Shop renee isaac
Sunbeam Nursery School Sara-Lee Crockwell
Wonder Corinne Paris
therapeutic touch nikkia samuels

WOMB Bermuda Facilitator Ms Stephanie Lee says; “Every year there is diversity in the list of nominations. As part of the nomination form, we ask individuals to explain why they are nominating the business/individual for Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2022/2023. The stories left by individuals are inspiring, showing the resilience and determination of Bermuda’s women entrepreneurs.

“This is the voting system of people’s choice. Vote for your favorite female entrepreneur and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Voting is online here: form.gle/cQrfwwCDTLDg4mfT7.

“Knowing that the community is encouraging nomination and voting is a huge boost for these women personally and professionally! I am excited to see who will be this year’s winner.

“Voting begins on Friday, November 3 and ends on Tuesday, November 14. The top 3 nominees will be invited to the 6th ceremony.” [Her]Story: Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Conference presented by Bermuda Economic Development Corporation. In celebration of the sixth annual conference, it will be held on Sunday November 19 at the Pier 6 Complex, where the finalists and winners will be announced.

“BEDC is looking forward to partnering again with WOMB’s Stephanie Lee this year for the Women Entrepreneur of the Year Awards 2023, which will be presented during our Women’s Entrepreneurship Day conference on Sunday, November 19. Our main goal is to not only highlight some of our amazing women who are embracing entrepreneurship, but also to recognize the talent we have throughout Bermuda. Colina Outerbridge, BD&PA at BEDC, said: “This was a successful addition to the virtual conference held last year and we are looking forward to many years to come.

“For more information, contact Stephanie Lee at [email protected] or call 704-4780. To vote, follow the link form.gle/cQrfwwCDTLDg4mfT7, which is also available online on the BEDC website and on WOMB social media @wombbermuda.

