4 zero-proof happy hour options to promote workplace camaraderie

work team having lunch together in the office

getty

Auspicious time. Traditionally, this has been a time for coworkers to reciprocate, interact, and offer little empathetic feedback. But for employees who are struggling with alcoholism or who do not consume alcohol, these events are rarely beneficial.

In other words, it’s time to shake up your team building instead of your martinis.

If you think offering zero-proof meetings isn’t important to your team, think again. A recent study from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis revealed just how widespread alcohol abuse is among professionals. Studies show that nearly one in 10 employees struggles with alcohol abuse disorder. For those people, participating in a workplace-sponsored event designed around drinking can be personally and professionally destructive.

As the treatment center Pathways points out, there is a clear link between mental health and alcohol abuse. As alcohol use increases, mental health declines. And people with deteriorating mental health due to alcohol often turn to alcohol to cope. This cycle eventually leads to a downward spiral that affects every aspect of their lives from job productivity to interpersonal relationships. For example, Pathways points out that it is not unusual for people suffering from alcohol abuse to be unable to fulfill their responsibilities or communicate effectively. You definitely don’t want this to happen for them or for your company.

Of course, you can’t always know who on your payroll is actively abusing alcohol, in treatment, or in recovery. That’s why you should always provide some alcohol-free team experiences. You don’t necessarily need to get rid of happy hours, but make sure they aren’t your only opportunity to connect with your team. Below are some happy hour options to try that will promote camaraderie while still being sensitive to each participant’s needs.

1. Add time for yelling during your regular meetings.

Do you want your employees to feel more engaged? Giving and receiving praise can be a winning strategy. Everyone appreciates when their good work is noticed, especially by their peers and bosses. A Gallup survey cited by CNBC showed that nearly three-quarters of employees felt that recognition reduced their risk of burnout. Sadly, less than 20% of organizations make employee appreciation a priority.

You can curb this tendency by adopting the mindset that any get-together is a time to give praise. For example, if you have a standing staff meeting, start it off by asking attendees to give each other positive feedback. All you need is five minutes of verbal (or physical) high-fives. Over time, these subtle team-building moments will help people become more comfortable sharing. Just make sure that any recognition given is specific so it has merit and value.

2. Organize a lunch and learn session.

Professional development has emerged as one of the most desired employee benefits. In one survey, 68% of workers said they would be more loyal to their employer if the employer trained them. With this in mind, why not arrange some lunch and learn sessions? Although a lunch and learn isn’t a new method of team-building, it may work for your modern company. Plus, Lunch & Learn can be ideal for office, hybrid, and remote workplaces.

The secret to making your lunch and learn effective is to choose topics that appeal to everyone. To make topic selection easier, ask for ideas through a survey. Find out what your people want to know more about and then address those topics. Remember that your lunch and learn meetings should not focus on corporate topics. It’s okay to indulge in something more light-hearted from time to time so that everyone can have a good time.

3. Get involved in volunteer work.

There’s something powerful about volunteering with your work colleagues. Not only are you helping a charity fulfill its mission, but you’re also seeing each other on a different platform. When you volunteer, you are a peer. As a result, “title barriers” are quickly broken down, as well as expectations about who should take charge. Let’s face it: In a volunteer position, the CEO has no more influence than anyone else.

Are you ready to start a formal volunteer program throughout your business? He is alright. Even if you pay your team to volunteer once or twice a year, you’ll still be moving in the right direction. Be sure to take plenty of photos of your volunteer activities to share in internal communications as well as on your social media.

4. Host a hackathon sprint.

The workday can sometimes feel like scenes from “Groundhog Day.” To break free from the same old things, hold a hackathon sprint occasionally. Hackathons are fast-paced, intense brainstorming experiences aimed at solving problems or radically innovating. They’re also great team-bonding vehicles.

For your first half-day or full-day hackathon, issue a challenge to each team. Give teams the opportunity and resources to meet the challenge. Next, bring everyone together to share their concepts. Hackathons can create a wave of energy and make your culture dynamic and creative.

Happy hours may seem like the simplest way to motivate employees to let their hair down. Yet many people can’t, shouldn’t, or don’t want to attend team bonding events that involve alcohol. To accommodate them, make team trips and events more accessible to everyone by making them void-proof.

Source: www.forbes.com