The far-right party PVV, led by Geert Wilders, emerged victorious in a seismic election in the Netherlands on Wednesday, sparking fears over how it could impact the country’s climate ambitions.

Environmental groups have expressed surprise and promised climate action in response to the Dutch election results. On Wednesday night the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) achieved a historic victory.

The party led by Geert Wilders is projected to win 37 seats in the 150-seat Dutch parliament, putting it in the driver’s seat to form a new government.

“We are shocked,” extinction rebellion netherlands They say. “This outcome would likely mean rolling back climate measures, new fossil investments, exclusion of marginalized groups, and more.”

Friends of the Earth Netherlands described what PVV rule could mean for Dutch society: “A Wilders government would mean four years of climate change denial, boycotts and a breakdown of the rule of law.”

What is the PVV’s position on climate change?

Their concerns are based on the PVV manifesto.

It declares: “We have been conditioned to fear climate change for decades… We must stop being afraid.”

“The climate has been always changing over the centuries,” the document adds. “When conditions change we adapt. We do this through sensible water management raising dams When necessary and by making room for the river. But we stop the crazy reduction of CO2, with which, as a small country, we mistakenly think we can “save” the climate.

The manifesto also calls for more oil and gas extraction from the North Sea and to keep coal and gas power stations open.

Nature and Milieu, A Dutch The environmental organization believes that politicians need to be honest about the challenges the Netherlands faces due to the climate crisis.

it says Election shows that “some Dutch people do not feel adequately represented by existing political parties” and “trust in politics and support for policy is also important for climate and nature policy.”

Wilders’ extremist views and anti-Islam stance have made him a provocateur. He supports the vote to leave the EU and has been found guilty in court An insult to Moroccans.

Will the far right be able to form a government?

This means that despite the record victory there are still significant obstacles to the PVV’s entry into government.

Frans Timmermans, leader of the coalition of the centre-left Labor Party and the Greens, refused to enter government with the PVV along with its 25 MPs.

However others may be more inclined. The leader of the New Social Contract Party, which was launched only three months ago, said he was open to talks with Wilders. The party won an estimated 20 seats in the election.

The VVD, which led the outgoing government and is projected to have 24 seats, is also considering joining the talks.

Whatever happens, it is likely to take a long time for the new government to be formed.

How have climate activists reacted to the election results?

Meanwhile, environmental activists will certainly put pressure on their politicians. On Thursday afternoon, four Greenpeace protesters held a banner outside Torrentje, the Prime Minister’s office in The Hague, reading, ‘No one will be a climate denier as our Prime Minister.’

As Extinction Rebellion says, “The future of everything and everyone is at stake. “So we will continue to take action.”

