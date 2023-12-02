4 Ways to Avoid Fake Shipping Fee Scams

(Photo by Bay Ismoyo/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

I must receive at least one email a week saying I have a delivery item waiting for me at the post office or a warehouse.

I Never Click on the link, which will take my financial information and charge me. It’s a perennial scam these days, mostly targeted at older Americans.

According to the Cybercrime Support Network, the way shipping scams typically work is “the seller claims the product you purchased is ready for shipment but requests additional payment for shipping fees.”

Like many common scams, this one has also taken many forms like auction sites, failed deliveries and even pet adoptions.

The “failed delivery” scam is the one I see most often: “You receive an email or message that claims to be from someone Renowned Courier ServiceStating that they have attempted to deliver a package to you, but you must pay a fee for redelivery or customs clearance.

How do you recognize these frauds?

Be wary of unsolicited messages offering you items for free if you only pay shipping.

Be wary of a sense of urgency or pressure to make a quick decision without thinking. They may say the offer is only available for 24 hours or use language like “limited time offer,” “one time only,” etc.

Be wary of sellers who provide little or no information about themselves or the items they are selling.

Be wary of sellers who ask for personal information under the guise of needing it for shipping or payment purposes.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, delivery scams have become increasingly sophisticated, so be on the lookout for a text message containing a ‘shipment tracking code’ and a link to update your delivery preferences. It’s a scam.”

Another sign that the email is a scam? “If you hover over a link in an email, it will not show the official website of the alleged sender” – In many cases, the US Postal Service website.

Do you feel you have been scammed? The Cybercrime Support Network suggests: “If you paid using a gift card or wire transfer, contact the issuer. They may be able to help you stop the transaction. If you have provided personal information such as your Social Security number, you may be at risk for identity theft. Keep an eye on your credit report and financial accounts for any unusual activity and consider placing a freeze on your credit. Report it to the FTC—even if you didn’t lose money—but reportfraud.ftc.gov ,

For more tips, check out the FTC article on phishing and malware. And if you have questions about delivery by the U.S. Postal Service, visit usps.com or call 1-800-ASK-USPS.