4 ways AI is changing marketing

How can AI be used to drive more effective and efficient marketing? To learn more about how AI is impacting marketing and advertising, I spoke with Ryan Coyne, CEO of digital marketing and advertising firm, Starboard.

How is AI changing marketing?

consumer understanding, Coyne suggests that there are several ways in which AI is changing marketing. One way it now helps improve consumer understanding is by integrating and collecting large amounts of consumer information. As an example, imagine a sales representative or customer support agent who not only knows every single detail about that product, but also knows every question asked about it and what the correct answer is. Now imagine that the number of those salespeople or support agents is infinite. The impact on sales and customer support will be reflected not only in the millions of jobs being replaced, but also in creating a more immediate and custom-tailored experience for the customer.

customized messaging service, Coyne also suggests that “AI not only helps sellers understand consumers’ needs and behavior, but it can also use this information to target individuals with personalized advertisements. For most consumers, receiving emails, messages, and pop-ups with product recommendations is common, however AI takes this to the next level by creating customized ads for specific individuals or groups, making them more likely to purchase your product or service. There is improvement. ” For example, imagine you have a Labradoodle and you are a PetSmart consumer. In the new world PetSmart will have the ability to reach out to you via text message and have personal conversations about your dog by name – and then respond to you by reminding you that your dog needs a specific product and sharing stories. Will convert you into an online customer. How other Labradoodles in town are having success with similar products.

Predict future trends. In addition to enabling consumer insight creation, Coyne suggests that AI will be able to identify, capture, and predict future trends. By studying and analyzing social media content, AI can “more accurately predict consumers’ tastes, preferences, and needs, and how these indices may change in the future. As a result, AI marketing can help human marketing agents predict future demand and supply, and also formulate strategies for product improvements and future campaigns.

Improve Customer Experience, As Coyne suggests: “AI-powered chatbots can provide personalized and efficient, 24/7 real-time customer support through natural language processing, allowing them to understand and respond to customers’ questions and requests.” Is. As natural language processing models get better, tools will help recognize every customer’s intent and make it nearly impossible to distinguish between an AI-powered chatbot and a human.

