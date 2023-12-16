Dividend stocks are often considered a great way to build wealth. However, this is an overly simplistic and often incorrect view. Many dividend stocks lose investors’ money over time, especially if the dividends are not reinvested.

This problem also plagues most income-oriented exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Additionally, some investors have resorted to using derivative strategies like covered calls to increase their income from dividend stocks or income-oriented ETFs, which usually result in losses due to the way this strategy works.

However, there is a simple and effective way to solve this problem for those who want to use dividend payments to supplement their retirement income. Some dividend-paying Vanguard ETFs have demonstrated the rare ability to provide both stable income and capital growth without relying on reinvestment of dividends. Furthermore, there is no need to use risky strategies like put-underwriting to generate meaningful levels of income from an equity portfolio.

To demonstrate, let’s look at an example comparing four Vanguard-indexed ETFs to four widely held blue chip dividend stocks.

Vanguard Dividend Portfolio

For this example, I’m selecting four Vanguard ETFs that have a strong track record of dividend payments and generating positive returns over the last 10 years. they are etf Vanguard 500 Index Fund (woo -0.15%), Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM -0.48%), Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (VYMI -1.12%), and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG-0.24%). The table below outlines the key metrics for each fund.

anchor index tracked Yield (%) Alpha Beta expense ratio (%) woo S&P 500 1.48 0 1 0.03 VYM FTSE High Dividend Yield Index 3.14 1.36 0.77 0.06 VYM FTSE All-World ex US High Dividend Yield Index 4.45 6.08 0.94 0.22 wig S&P US Dividend Growers Index 1.92 0.86 -0.79 0.06

For an initial capital outlay of $250,000 per fund invested 10 years ago, these four funds would have produced the following results.

anchor Total return without dividends Total returns with dividends before reinvestment/taxes woo $604,960 $696,520 VYM $423,440 $542,540 VYM $314,790 $431,560 wig $548,340 $638,930 Total $1,891,530 $2,309,550

These four funds will generate an annual dividend income of $58,816 before taxes after 10 years at their current yield. However, the best part is that you will have almost doubled your initial investment, even if you did not reinvest the dividends initially. These diversified funds are inherently less risky than individual stocks.

Let’s use the same thought experiment ExxonMobil (XOM -0.67%), Verizon Communications (VZ -1.32%), PepsiCo (PEP -0.74%), and Altria (MO-0.85%).

anchor Total return without dividends Total returns with dividends before reinvestment/taxes XOM $263,900 $410,002 VZ $195,210 $320,940 Passion $515,940 $692,930 MO $281,330 $514,180 Total $1,256,380 $1,938,052

These four blue chip dividend stocks, at their current yield, would produce $106,633 in annual dividend income before taxes in this hypothetical scenario of holding them for 10 years and reinvesting the dividends over this period. However, these four well-known dividend stocks would have clearly underperformed these four Vanguard ETFs in terms of both non-reinvested and reinvested dividend returns.

key takeaway

One disadvantage of investing in individual stocks for future income generation is that a company may reduce or stop paying dividends. This risk is much lower for these Vanguard ETFs, but it can still occur in extreme global conditions.

However, the key point is that these Vanguard funds must have delivered positive returns over the last 10 years, regardless of whether shareholders reinvested dividends or not. This isn’t always the case for individual stocks – even for the blue chip companies mentioned above.

For example, Verizon would have lost money for shareholders who did not reinvest dividends over this hypothetical 10-year holding period. Furthermore, academic research on the topic shows that this result is quite common among dividend stocks, highlighting the advantages of buying diversified ETFs that pay regular cash distributions and have low fees and tax liabilities.

George Badwell has positions in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Specialized Funds-Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard Whitehall Funds-Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com