4 Vanguard ETFs That Can Help You Become a Millionaire

There are a number of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that you can choose from. If you’re looking for a low-cost ETF backed by a reputable company, Vanguard is a good place to start your journey. The four best alternatives to this asset manager are Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI), Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT:VIG), and Vanguard High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT:VYM). This is why you should consider owning them.

Focus on what you control

This may seem like a ridiculous statement, but if you don’t save money you will never have money to invest. Try as best you can to live below your means and set aside cash for long-term investments (hopefully after you’ve built an emergency fund with three to six months of living expenses in it) ho) then this will be the most important thing you can do. To ensure you build a million-dollar portfolio. That’s why Vanguard Total Bond Market and Vanguard Total Stock Market may be the best choices for most investors.

As their name suggests, you will essentially own the entire stock market and the entire bond market with just two ETFs. This is the foundation of a simple balanced fund portfolio. All you need to do is decide how much you want to allocate to stocks and how much to bonds. For most investors, 60% stocks and 40% bonds would traditionally be considered a good goal. If you’re more aggressive, increase the stock component, or if you’re conservative, increase the bond component slightly.

Rebalance once or twice a year, and the rest of your time and emotional energy can be spent making sure you reach your savings goals. Don’t underestimate how difficult it can be to save money, because life and emotions have a habit of getting in the way. You won’t do better with these two ETFs, but over time you will benefit from economic growth, which is the big goal of investing anyway. Both funds have an expense ratio of 0.03%, so they are extremely cheap to own.

Focusing on Dividend Stocks

That said, some investors will prefer to focus their equity investments in some way. Using dividend stocks is a good option, as dividends provide income and are also a signaling mechanism for management. To pay a dividend a company must have a strong business, or at least most do. So using dividends can help weed out weak companies that you wouldn’t want to own anyway. Both Vanguard Dividend Appreciation and Vanguard High Dividend invest only in dividend-paying stocks.

But as their names suggest, the two ETFs differ materially in what they focus on. Vanguard takes high dividend dividend-paying stocks and then invests in them based on their yields, with more money going to higher yielding companies. Essentially, this gives the ETF a price bias, and this increases the income generated by the ETF. The yield is about 3.1%. If you prefer income, this is a solid and easy-to-own ETF.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation looks only at stocks that have increased their dividends for 10 or more years, and then removes the highest-yielding 25% of stocks from consideration. The remaining stocks are then market-cap weighted. This ETF has a growth bias. Despite the focus on dividends, the yield is around 1.9%, as the dividend is really used as a screening tool, not with the intention of maximizing earnings.

As the chart above shows, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation has generated superior returns over time, even from a total return perspective, which assumes dividends reinvested. That’s exactly what you’d expect. The real question is whether you want to generate income to pay living expenses or is income only a secondary consideration. Both of these ETFs are cheap to own with an expense ratio of 0.06%. If you want to be a little more focused, you can easily swap out the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF from the pair above with either of these dividend ETFs.

keep things simple

Investing isn’t easy, and for many investors, simplifying as much as possible is the best option. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and Vanguard High Dividend ETF allow just that. This frees you up to focus on saving money, which is probably where it will have the biggest impact on your long-term wealth. Mix and match from this list to create a balanced portfolio and stick with it in good and bad times. Given enough time, you have a good chance of ending up with a million-dollar portfolio.

