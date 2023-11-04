4 Unique Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Amid Nasdaq Bear Market Plunge The Motley Fool

When examined over an extended period, the stock market is a big money maker. But in shorter time frames, things become much less predictable.

Since the beginning of this decade, Wall Street’s three major stock indexes have bounced back and forth between bull and bear markets. These fluctuations have been particularly pronounced for growth-driven nasdaq composite (^IXIC 1.38%), which fell 33% in 2022 and is up nearly 25% on a year-to-date basis, as of the closing bell on Nov. 1. Despite this big gain, the index responsible for the broader market surge in 2021 is down 19% from its record-closing high to new highs.

While some investors are looking back at the last two years as a lost period for growth stocks, long-term-thinking investors will see this downturn as an opportunity to buy stakes in high-quality growth companies at a discount. With the exception of the bear market of 2022, every major decline in the Nasdaq Composite has eventually been offset by a bull market.

The following are four unique growth stocks that you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline.

Alphabet

You might be kicking yourself for not adding this one-of-a-kind growth stock after a significant decline in the Nasdaq Composite. Alphabet (GOOGL 1.26%) (GOOG 1.39%), parent of the familiar Internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube. Although advertising-driven businesses could come under pressure if the U.S. economy falls into recession, Alphabet has enough competitive advantages to become a strong business over time.

If you’re wondering why Alphabet is a company with such huge cash flows, look no further than its Internet search engine. Google was responsible for approximately 92% of worldwide Internet search share in September 2023, and its contribution to monthly global search share has consistently been 90% to 93% over the past eight years. Having a practical monopoly in search gives the company extraordinary advertising-pricing power and, over time, will help increase its operating margins.

YouTube is also no slouch. This is the second most visited social site in the world meta platform‘ Facebook. In particular, shortform videos, known as Shorts, are gaining attention on YouTube. Over the past two years, the number of daily short views has increased from about 6.5 billion to more than 50 billion. This represents an opportunity for YouTube to substantially increase its ad sales.

However, Alphabet’s most interesting growth opportunity may be its cloud infrastructure services segment, Google Cloud. Despite a slight decline in Google Cloud’s year-over-year growth in the quarter ended in September, the segment delivered its third consecutive quarter of operating profit after several years of losses. Since the runway for enterprise cloud spending is exceptionally long, expect continued double-digit growth from Google Cloud along with a large increase in operating cash flow.

Relative to its upcoming year’s cash flow, Alphabet’s stock is almost as cheap as a publicly traded company.

fast

Another unique growth stock that is worth buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline is edge cloud company fast (FSLY 6.62%). Even though the company’s operating losses remain an eyesore in an uncertain economic environment, a new CEO and well-defined catalysts have pointed Fastly’s needle upward.

Fastly is known for its content delivery network and the security services it provides. Effectively, its job is to deliver data from the edge cloud to end users in 35 countries as quickly and securely as possible. Despite some minor service disruptions, Fastly’s key performance indicators are moving in the right direction.

Last week, Fastly reported average spend per enterprise customer of $858,000, up 11% from the year-ago period. Its total subscriber count increased modestly to north of 3,100 after an unexpected (but small) decline in the sequential second quarter.

More importantly, Fastly’s dollar-based net expansion rate (DBNER) has consistently hovered between 118% and 123% over the past two years. DBNER shows that Fastly’s existing customers are spending 18% to 23% more year over year. When this is combined with the 99.2% annual revenue retention rate, it’s quite clear that Fastly’s customers are sticking around.

Another major reason for Fastly’s long-term success is its CEO. Before taking over as CEO of Fastly on September 1, 2022, Todd Nightingale served as executive vice president and general manager of Enterprise Networking and Cloud. Cisco Systems, Nightingale has a deep understanding of Fastly’s key growth opportunities, but importantly, she also understands where costs can be reduced. Under Nightingale’s leadership, Fastly is making significant progress and may reach recurring profits early next year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

The third standout growth stock you’ll regret not adding in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market is a biotech company BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN -0.10%). While near-term economic concerns have weighed on the healthcare sector recently, BioMarin has abundant tailwinds.

BioMarin focuses on treating patients with extremely rare diseases. While there are financial risks associated with developing drugs for small groups of potential patients, there are also substantial benefits. Other than improving the quality of life for patients with incredibly rare diseases, BioMarin has little or no competition in the areas it focuses on, and minimal pushback from health insurers on its high list prices. Have to face. In short, drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the ultra-rare disease category generate huge piles of operating cash flow.

Healthcare is also a highly defensive sector. People don’t get to choose when they get sick or which disease they develop. Regardless of what is going on in the U.S. economy, demand for BioMarin’s innovative therapeutics is likely to remain stable in any economic environment.

A potential workhorse for BioMarin’s product portfolio is Voxzogo, a treatment for children ages 5 and older suffering from achondroplasia. This is a drug that should have core annual sales in excess of $1 billion, driven primarily by growing volumes, exceptional pricing power and label expansion opportunities. Voxago, along with the ongoing launch of severe hemophilia A drug Roctavian, could help BioMarin maintain double-digit growth rates in the coming years.

Valuation also matters a lot. The company’s price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91 suggests that Wall Street and investors are undervaluing BioMarin’s profitability, relative to its future growth prospects.

Etsy

The fourth unique growth stock you will regret not buying after the Nasdaq bear market crash is none other than an e-commerce platform. Etsy (ETSY 5.87%). Despite economic concerns taking a toll on retail stocks in the near future, Etsy offers an unmatched approach to e-commerce that sets it apart from the competition.

When most people think of online retailing, Amazon (AMZN 0.38%) comes to mind. According to a March 2022 report from eMarketer, Amazon brings in about $0.40 out of every $1 spent in US online retail sales.

However, Amazon’s operating model is impersonal and focused on volume, as evidenced by continued investment in its logistics operations. Meanwhile, Etsy’s profits come from its merchant base, which includes self-owners and small businesses. Etsy merchants can offer customization and personalization on a scale that no other company, including Amazon, can match. Although Amazon and Etsy may be in the same field, they are not direct competitors.

Etsy’s growth is primarily driven by its “habitual buyers.” These are buyers who have made at least six purchases in the last 12 months, and the total of those purchases reaches or exceeds $200. Despite a decline in habitual buyers over the past year, the total number of habitual buyers has tripled since before the pandemic (September 2019 to September 2023). Retaining these shopping fanatics, as well as reactivating former buyers, is a recipe for Etsy to maintain double-digit sales and profit growth.

The final catalyst for Etsy is its pricing power. After making meaningful investments in its platform (like video ads and artificial intelligence-powered search), Etsy’s take-rate – the amount it receives from each transaction including fees – has been high. Having the ability to increase fees as gross merchandise sales expand is a powerful tool that can dramatically increase profitability over the long term.

