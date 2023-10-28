Investing on Wall Street can sometimes be an adventure. Since the beginning of 2020, the three major stock indices have bounced between bull and bear markets, driven by growth. nasdaq composite (^IXIC 0.38%) while tolerating extreme fluctuations.

Although the Nasdaq Composite was largely responsible for driving the broader market to new highs two years ago, and is up about 23% on a year-to-date basis, the index is still well below its record-closing low of mid-November. Down 20% from high. Attempt to recover from the bear market of 2021 and 2022. While some investors will view a 20% decline in nearly two years as a disappointment, growth-seeking investors will view this decline as an opportunity.

Despite not knowing when the major stock indexes will begin to decline, how long they will last, or how severe the decline will be, we do know that each double-digit percentage decline is, eventually, wiped out by a bullish market. The Nasdaq falling 20% ​​from its record-closing high simply means that industry-leading and/or game-changing businesses can be bought at a discount.

The following are four major growth stocks that you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline.

meta platform

The first unmatched growth stock you’ll be kicking yourself for not buying with the Nasdaq Composite still well below its all-time high is the social media giant meta platform (Meta 2.91%). Although the weak US economy could likely impact Meta’s advertising revenue in the short term – 98.4% of Meta’s $94.8 billion year-to-date sales as of the end of September came from advertising – we’re talking about a Are a company with a well-defined image in social media.

Despite aggressive competition, Meta owns the most significant “real estate” in the social media landscape. Facebook is the most visited website globally, while WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger collectively helped attract 3.96 billion monthly active users during the September-ended quarter.

There is no social media company that provides traders with access to a larger number of potential consumers than the Meta platform. As a result, Meta is often going to gain extraordinary advertising pricing power.

Additionally, Meta Platform has cash flow and balance sheet worthy of the risk appetite. The company closed the third quarter with more than $61.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, while long-term debt stood at $18.4 billion. It also generated $51.7 billion of net cash from operating activities since the year began. Even though the company’s Metaverse segment, Reality Labs, is losing money hand over fist, Meta can easily afford Mark Zuckerberg’s aggressive investments in augmented/virtual reality.

Meta evaluation also matters a lot. Meta stock can be bought at just 10 times consensus cash flow for 2024, which is significantly lower than the multiple of nearly 16 times cash flow Meta has traded at over the past five years.

okta

Another major growth stock that you may regret not pursuing in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline is the cybersecurity company okta (OKTA -0.92%). Although Okta’s stock suffered from a security breach last week, several catalysts are pointing the needle upward for Okta in the coming years.

To start with, cybersecurity has become an essential service for businesses with an online or cloud-based presence. Whether the US economy is growing or shrinking, hackers and robots take no time off from trying to steal sensitive information. This stability of demand ensures relatively steady cash flow for third-party cybersecurity solution providers.

Where Okta claims success is as an identity verification specialist. While Okta estimates there is an $80 billion addressable market in cloud-based identity verification, the company is currently only scratching the tip of the iceberg.

Okta’s platform is cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered (AI-powered), and powered by machine learning (ML). Although there is always room for improvement – ​​as last week’s security breach shows – cloud-based, AI-fueled cybersecurity solutions with ML are expected to evolve over time and become more effective at identifying and responding to potential threats. Expected to happen. A subscription-focused operating model should yield predictable cash flows and attractive margins for Okta.

Furthermore, higher-than-expected costs following the acquisition of Auth0 in May 2021 should be firmly in the rearview mirror. Auth0 will help Okta secure a larger share of the $30 billion customer identity market and should now play a key role in expanding the combined company’s international reach.

Exelixis

The third incredible growth stock you’ll regret not adding to your portfolio in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market is this cancer-drug developer Exelixis (EXEL -3.76%). While ongoing litigation related to the patent of its lead drug (Cabomex) is currently putting pressure on Exelixis’ stock, the pieces of the puzzle present a favorable risk-versus-reward scenario for the company.

Before considering specific aspects of the company, note that healthcare companies tend to be highly defensible. A recession or economic downturn doesn’t stop people from getting sick or needing prescription medications. If anything, improved cancer screening tools will continue to drive demand for Exelixis-approved treatments in any economic environment.

Cabometyx is what makes Exelixis’ product portfolio popular. It is approved as a treatment for first- and second-line renal cell carcinoma as well as advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. Assuming a favorable ruling against generic drugmaker MSN Laboratories, which wants to bring a generic version of Cabometyx to market as soon as possible, Exelixis’ blockbuster drug could be protected from an influx of generic drugs until 2030.

To add to the above, Cabometyx has abundant opportunities for label expansion. Exelixis is testing its lead cancer drug as monotherapy or combination treatment in nearly six dozen clinical trials. Just a few more successes would be needed to accelerate Cabometyx’s sales growth and push maximum annual revenue from the drug north of $2 billion.

Don’t overlook the company’s cash-rich balance sheet, either. With $1.27 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as well as $839 million in long-term/restricted investments, Exelixis has more than enough money to fuel internal research, collaboration and perhaps acquisitions to expand its product. Is capital. Portfolio and pipeline beyond Cabometyx.

Alphabet

The fourth major growth stock you’ll regret not buying in the wake of the Nasdaq bear market decline Alphabet (GOOGL -0.09%) (GOOG -0.03%), is the parent of Internet search engine Google, streaming platform YouTube and autonomous-driving company Waymo, among other ventures. Although Wall Street was not thrilled with Alphabet’s slow growth from its cloud segment (Google Cloud) in the third quarter, the company is well positioned for long-term success and Important Increase in cash flow.

Alphabet touts its world-leading Internet search engine as a competitive advantage without even thinking about it. Google’s global search share was nearly 92% in September, and it has not been below 90% of global searches in any month since the first quarter of 2015. Unquestionably for advertisers, Google is going to have extraordinary ad-pricing power most of the time.

However, Alphabet’s cloud segment should be an even bigger growth driver for the company. Despite “only” 22.5% year-over-year sales growth in the third quarter, Google Cloud ranks No. 3 worldwide in cloud infrastructure service spending. Enterprise cloud spending is still in its early innings, which should provide a long way to double-digit sales growth. For starters, Google Cloud has been profitable for three consecutive quarters after years of operating losses.

YouTube is another supporting operating segment that plays an important part in Alphabet’s long-term growth. It is the second most visited website in the world after Facebook, and has seen a rapid increase in the popularity of shorts (short videos often less than 60 seconds long). Daily views of Shorts have increased from 6.5 billion to more than 50 billion in just two years, representing a definite opportunity for YouTube to increase its advertising revenue and pricing power.

Similar to Facebook, Alphabet is historically cheap. After last week’s debacle, the company’s shares can be bought at about 13 times next year’s cash flows. That’s less than 18 times the stock’s average cash flow over the last five years. Alphabet, like Meta and the other major businesses on this list, has a lucrative deal.

