4 Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Build Their Network During the Holidays – Business News

By Alissa Gumbs

Public relations expert Whitney Stringer shares four tips to help entrepreneurs expand their networks during the holiday season.

Originally published 16 December 2017

The holidays are traditionally a time for giving, for family, for reflection. But for entrepreneurs, the holidays can also be a perfect time to build their network.

Whitney Stringer, founder of boutique lifestyle public relations firm Whitney Stringer PR, helps her clients enhance their business development and networking skills. She shares her advice for small business owners who want to make the season more social:

1. Start by sending a card

“Holiday cards are a great way to connect the base to your extended network,” says Stringer. “You can make Christmas cards, simple holiday cards, or—my favorite—New Year’s cards! You can do them digitally or send hard copy cards, but chances are the hard copy version will make a deeper impact.

Stringer reminds entrepreneurs to prepare their list early. And make sure you have a few extra cards available for contacts you’ve forgotten or in case you meet someone new.

2. Plan holiday party networking

Do you have a calendar full of client holiday parties, or even a stack of invitations to gatherings from your personal network? The social nature of the holidays makes them a great time to form new relationships.

Remember, it’s the holidays, so don’t rush your business cards, Stringer advises. But be strategic.

“If you know the person you want to meet is going to be there and you have a mutual connection, ask for introductions ahead of time,” she suggests. Also, “bring along a guest who can speak about your accomplishments.”

3. Take advantage of downtime

The slow pace of work during the holidays is the ideal time to get things done from time to time.

“Although many people may be travelling, this does not apply to everyone. Since many offices are closed or operating on modified schedules, use that time to catch up with former coworkers, business neighbors, college classmates, etc. who you haven’t seen all year,” says Stringer.

If you can’t get Face Time, you can still connect digitally. “Social media is a great tool for connecting with people, whether it’s someone you recently met at a holiday party or a former co-worker you want to get reacquainted with. See if they’ve shared any articles on LinkedIn recently, or check out their YouTube channel.”

If you’re typically too busy to comment on posting, take time to do so during the holidays when your workload is lighter, Stringer advises, “as you head into the new year. So they will remember!”

4. Build your network by shopping locally

“This is especially important for small business owners,” Stringer says. “If you want people to support your small business when it’s time for your holiday shopping, be sure to shop local, too.”

Not only does it give you a chance to support other entrepreneurs and add some good karma credit to your business. But by chatting to the team when you visit your local boutique, you may walk away with a new customer or two. Stringer says this is another point of contact that shouldn’t be overlooked.

“You probably won’t get that one-on-one opportunity at a big box store or online shopping.”

Source: www.blackenterprise.com

