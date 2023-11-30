4 takeaways from Musk’s fiery interview with The New York Times

X boss Elon Musk lashed out at companies that have stopped advertising on the platform in a fiery and wide-ranging interview at The New York Times (NYT) DealBook conference on Wednesday.

After Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X earlier this month, several major names in corporate America halted their advertising campaigns on the social networking site. While the chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla said the post was “the worst and stupidest thing I’ve ever done”, he made it clear he was not trying to win back executives who had turned away from X, He told advertisers to “F— yourselves.”

In addition to the inflammatory comments, he was also asked about his opposition to labor unions, his throttling of media outlets he does not favor, and his visit to Israel after coming under fire for promoting bigoted comments. There were assumptions about it.

According to The New York Times, Disney (DIS), Coca-Cola (KO) and Apple (AAPL) are some of the major companies that have stopped paying for ads on X, which could cost the company about $75 million. .

Here are the top 4 takeaways from Musk’s interview:

Musk criticizes ads running from X

Earlier this month, Musk agreed with a post on X that supported an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. His comments drew widespread condemnation, including from the White House, leading major advertisers to suspend their advertising on X.

But instead of trying to convince the companies to return, Musk attacked them.

He said, “If someone is trying to blackmail me by giving advertisements, trying to blackmail me by taking money, then run away yourself.” Musk specifically went after Disney CEO Bob Iger, who spoke earlier at the conference, and whose company has stopped advertising on the X.

Musk also acknowledged that an exodus of advertisers would ultimately destroy X. But he placed the blame not on his actions, but on the companies themselves. “What’s going to happen is it’s going to kill the company and the whole world is going to know that advertisers killed the company,” Musk said.

Israel trip was not an ‘apology trip’

Last week Musk traveled to Israel, where he was seen wearing a protective jacket and accompanied by security personnel as he visited a rural village that was targeted by Hamas militants on October 7. Musk spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and government leaders, including the Prime Minister. Benjamin Netanyahu.

The trip came shortly after an exodus of advertisers, leading to further criticism that Musk was using the trip as an ‘apology trip’ for his discriminatory posts.

But Musk claimed during the interview that the Israel trip had nothing to do with his confrontation with advertisers.

“The trip to Israel was planned before anything like this happened,” he said. He reiterated that he is not anti-Semitic, and showed the audience a necklace, which he said was given to him by an Israeli family whose loved one was taken hostage by Hamas – and that he would wear it until the hostages returned home. Will stay.

Got it wrong? (L-R) Andrew Ross Sorkin and Elon Musk speak on stage during the New York Times DealBook Summit 2023. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times) (Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images)

Musk’s ‘free speech’ will cost you dearly

A Washington Post analysis this summer revealed that X was blocking access to websites Musk disliked. Users on X who clicked on links from Facebook, Substack and The New York Times faced a five-second delay before their content appeared on the screen. Websites targeted included X’s competitors and news outlets that Musk had previously singled out for ridicule.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, who hosted the conference and is a financial columnist for the Times, asked Musk if news outlets were penalized. Musk did not deny this. “Any organization that refuses to purchase a membership would not be recommended,” he said.

When asked what this dynamic says about free speech, Musk replied, “It says that free speech isn’t free at all – it comes at a cost.”

Musk opposes unions coming to Tesla

After a major strike by the United Auto Workers led to new contracts with Detroit’s Big Three automakers, labor leaders have announced plans to organize workers at auto plants that are non-union, including factories operated by Musk’s Tesla. Also included.

During the interview, Musk said he is opposed to unions, but not in the way people think, but because unions create a “master and farmer” dynamic in the company, he said.

The recently approved contract with Detroit automakers was one of the labor movement’s most significant victories in decades, giving workers raises of at least 25 percent over the next 4 to 5 years. And beyond the auto industry, a recent wave of workplace activism has helped workers secure higher wages amid tough labor markers and historic levels of inflation, leading to strikes in many sectors.

However, Musk said, “If Tesla does become unionized it will be because we deserve it and we failed in some way. But we certainly work hard to ensure everyone prospers.”

Hamza Shaaban is a reporter covering markets and economics for Yahoo Finance. Follow Hamza on Twitter @hashban,

