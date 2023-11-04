4 stocks that shook the market in October

It was a tough month for investors in the market, but some stocks had more meaningful moves than others. These four stocks reflect important trends that could impact stock market performance over the next few months. Consider these dynamics before making changes to your portfolio.

1. Tesla (Price change: -19.7%)

Tesla (TSLA +0.66%) stock fell nearly 20% last month due to a combination of bad news and adverse market conditions. The company reported weak third-quarter earnings on lower delivery volumes. Investors were prepared for bad news and the results were worse than feared.

As Tesla’s operating expenses and capital investments continue to rise, the weakness in revenue has led to declining profit margins and decreased cash flow. This is a disaster scenario for growth stocks with expensive valuation ratios and increasing competition.

Higher interest rates and inflationary pressures are weighing on demand for durable goods and big-ticket items, including automobiles. The sector is also grappling with a labor strike this year, which is likely to result in further cost increases. Moreover, many major auto manufacturers have raised doubts over the profitability of electric vehicles (EVs) due to high manufacturing and development costs amid fierce price competition.

Tesla’s industry peers ford, RivianAnd General Motors All sank during the month, but the EV leader’s large market cap had an outsized impact on the major indices. It’s a tough environment for consumer discretionary stocks at the moment. Prepare yourself for volatility in this area, especially if you own stocks with more aggressive valuations.

2. Microsoft (Price change: +7.1%)

Microsoft (MSFT 1.29%) was once again a bright spot in the market, reflecting an important trend that has been affecting equity markets all year. High interest rates and a weak global economic growth outlook have discouraged stock investment. It is hard to justify the risk of volatility when bonds issued by credible governments offer high yields.

However, many investors have concluded that interest rates are unlikely to rise much from here, even if they remain high for some time. Corporate earnings and the job market remain resilient, prompting some investors to brace themselves for an eventual rebound from the 2022 recovery.

This dynamic is driving investors toward a small number of high-quality companies with above-average growth prospects. Microsoft is the poster child of this mobility. The company once again posted strong quarterly earnings, while other businesses struggled.

Microsoft generates lots of reliable cash from its legacy product portfolio, and also has strong growth catalysts from its gaming, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence businesses. The tech giant isn’t going anywhere, but it also has some upside potential, which is rare. Its Forward P/E ratio is slightly over 30, so its valuations don’t pose much volatility risk.

This reflects an important market trend that may be under the radar of most investors. The headlines show that S&P 500 is up 10% this year while nasdaq An impressive increase of 33%. This suggests that things are strong for corporate financials and stocks in general, but that is not the case. Equal-weight market indices paint a very different picture. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF is down 4% this year, while Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weight ETF Only up 12%.

Both equal-weight funds lagged well behind the market-cap weighted versions, indicating that most stocks are indeed struggling during the recovery year. In other words, a small number of large companies are driving the market. This trend may not last forever, but it shows no signs of slowing down at the moment.

3. RTX (price change: +13.1%)

rtx (RTX -0.07% ) stocks rose 14% in October, leading the charge for a strong month among defense and aerospace stocks. RTX shares have fallen nearly 30% so far in the past month, with a number of factors contributing to its struggles. The biggest hurdle on the stock was a safety issue with its Pratt & Whitney engine that will cost billions to address. The company disclosed that information during its July quarterly earnings report and cut its full-year forecasts.

The defense sector lagged the S&P 500 by a significant margin during the first three quarters of 2023. The sector’s biggest names displayed a common theme in the earnings call, citing strong demand that was offset by supply chain issues that are hurting delivery volumes and squeezing profit margins. ,

The beaten-down defense sector showed clear signs of emerging recovery in October. Investors were pleased with RTX’s third-quarter earnings report, even though the company’s sales fell and it reported a net loss tied to the Pratt & Whitney issue. Instead, investors focused on the commentary that RTX is likely to benefit from the expansion of the defense budget related to the conflict and rising tensions in the Middle East.

Now that Pratt & Whitney’s losses have been fully digested, the stock price was driven by new catalysts that were shared with industry peers such as general mobility, Northrop GrummanAnd Lockheed Martin,

The defense sector’s October performance reflects the importance of news-driven hype for stock valuations. As major indices declined last month, some beaten-down stocks bucked the trend due to investor optimism about fundamentals.

4. Chevron (Price change: -13.6%)

shares of beam (CVX -0.77% ) dropped 14% last month. The company’s quarterly earnings were disappointing due to fall in commodity prices. This news was exacerbated by falling oil prices, which fell by nearly 10% this month.

While energy sector majors are valued on many fundamental factors, most of their daily movements in the stock market are driven by commodity prices. For this reason, energy and materials were two of the worst performing sectors in October. Energy prices are likely to rise due to conflict in the Middle East, but global economic weakness remains a drag on commodity prices. These dynamics are likely to impact a large portion of the market over the next few quarters.

