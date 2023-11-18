4 Steps to Building Enterprise 2030, the AI-Powered Company of the Future

The following comments from Teradata CMO Jacqueline Woods have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Teradata has long understood the importance of AI. Now, as generative AI dominates the headlines and makes AI an enterprise priority, the big question is: How and where should enterprises invest in AI for maximum impact?

We wanted enterprises to speak for themselves on this important topic, so we partnered with Forbes Insights to survey 1,001 executive leaders from around the world to understand how they envision an AI- and data-driven future Are. Their responses revealed four key steps for building Enterprise 2030, the AI-powered company of the future.

1. Assess current data and AI capabilities

Everything starts and stops with data. Our research shows that most leaders rate their organization’s data capabilities as average at best. For example, only 24% of respondents in our survey strongly agree that their organizations have the data they need to make informed decisions. And only 11% of organizations strongly agree that they have fully integrated, harmonized, and visualized data across the enterprise.

If business leaders want to make valuable use of their data, they must start by compiling an inventory of what they have relative to what they need, regardless of complexity. Organizations must understand all data sources within the enterprise. why are they there? What purpose do they serve? Answering these questions can help executives understand what they should use to run their organizations and accelerate change.

2. Identify specific competencies and set bold goals

To create value from data and AI, organizations must first pinpoint its highest and best use. For most companies, the possibilities may seem endless and there are many things you can do. The main question is: what should you do?

It’s all about channeling powers. Its objective is to identify and hone specific competencies by comparing them with market standards. Currently, AI is making significant progress in areas such as customer service, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial management.

Organizations must be courageous in challenging the status quo. This is a time to set thoughtful but ambitious goals that push boundaries. Because if you don’t do this then it is certain that you will have competition.

3. Empowering people to adopt a data-driven culture

According to our survey, despite the critical role of data accessibility, only 1% of organizations currently provide more than 50% of their workforce with direct access to enterprise data through analytical tools or platforms. For organizations to accelerate change starts at the top. Leadership must act as a beacon, providing direction, inspiration, tools, and resources for employees throughout the enterprise to confidently and responsibly access and use enterprise data to extract insights that can inspire innovation. Is.

That culture change starts with creating a single version of the truth, which many companies still struggle with. As a baseline, organizations should create reusable data products, or “curated sets of known good data,” from which employees can begin to gain insights. These data products are critical in helping organizations gain greater control over their data assets, improve data quality, and transform business intelligence into actionable insights.

4. Implement new technologies for cost-effective scale

Generative AI is expected to add trillions of dollars of economic value to the economy. But there is another aspect to it also. If businesses don’t address common challenges, they could waste millions, even billions. The real value emerges only when companies efficiently transition AI from sandboxed proof of concept to real production environments.

The method to accomplish this is two-pronged. By choosing the right platform, businesses can achieve unmatched workload efficiency and faster data preparation. The key is to find a platform that offers top-tier cloud-native capabilities and facilitates fast data access with the lowest total cost of ownership.

Step into Enterprise 2030

Your colleagues have said: AI is the inflection point that is changing the severity of enterprises. It’s clear that everyone is talking about it. So, now it’s time to start acting. Based on the enormous value that AI can unlock, enterprises that do not adopt this technology now face a very real risk to their business. Those who uncover AI innovation will leapfrog their competitors.

Enterprises can’t wait. Join us in learning how your organization can take advantage of the AI-powered decade.