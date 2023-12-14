Between lingering inflation and expensive loans, 2023 was an expensive year – and people are eager to build financial cushion in case something similar happens in 2024.

A new GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,000 adults found that 15% expect to bank up to $1,000 in the next year, while smaller percentages are banking $2,000, $3,000 or $4,000. Overall, more than half believe they will need to spend up to $5,000 to manage rising costs in the coming year – and it might be wise for you to try the same.

Here are the signs you should commit yourself to building a $5,000 barrier against financial trouble starting January 1 — and some tips on how to get there.

You’re relying on credit cards to get your next paycheck

If 2023 feels like there’s more time between pay checks, and if you’ve taken out revolving credit to get by from one pay period to the next, it’s time for a change in 2024.

“There are two clear signs that it’s time to cut back on spending and increase savings,” said Bethany Hickey, personal finance expert at Finder. “You’re using your credit cards more frequently for monthly expenses and you’re living paycheck to paycheck.”

You don’t have enough money left to survive for a few months

If you’re starting the new year without enough cash in the bank to cope with a job loss or a period of unexpected expenses, make changing that your first priority.

“I know that financial flexibility requires nine months of emergency savings,” says personal finance expert Keisha Blair, international bestselling author of the “Holistic Wealth” book series, founder of the Institute on Holistic Wealth, and host of “Holistic Wealth.” he said. podcast. “In addition, everyone should plan for at least two life-altering setbacks per decade.”

Nine months is more than the industry standard of three to six, but it’s hard to argue that more isn’t better. Either way, life without an emergency fund is a disaster waiting to happen. Avoid this by resolving to save as much as possible in the new year.

Expensive changes loom on the horizon

As you close out 2023, keep an eye out for signs that your life is about to get more expensive in 2024.

Malcolm Ferrante, an ACCA-accredited expert specializing in international finance, investment and taxation as head of the investment migration unit at CSB Group, said: “One might be tempted to save an extra $5,000 if a number of indicators indicate higher costs going forward. May be required.”

Some emerging expenses are self-evident, like if you’re having a baby or sending a teen to college. But others may have to do a little more digging to find out.

“The reasons fuel prices remain high include things like longer trips, upcoming home or car repairs and maintenance, and discretionary spending like travel and entertainment,” Ferrante said. “Also check out projected insurance and utility rate increases.”

You took a loan in 2023

This year, the two big stories about borrowing and lending were the highest interest rates in two decades and the end of the pandemic-era college loan freeze.

If any of these apply to you, your New Year’s resolution should include your financial support.

J. Sweeney, attorney and managing partner of Merrigan Law. “People who owe student loans or medical debt should prioritize saving before other things,” Tucker Merrigan said. “Saving for inflation-related costs can help ensure that you can continue to repay your loan, so you don’t risk finance charges or penalties.”

The keys are more income, less spending and saving diligently

Achieving half- to five-figure savings is no easy task; But, keeping the lessons of 2023 in mind, it’s worth a try.

“Saving an extra $5,000 a year isn’t easy, especially when nearly a quarter of all Americans don’t have any money saved for emergencies,” Merrigan said. “However, building this nest can save you a great deal of trouble.”

Start 2024 with a bigger paycheck

Many people will try to start side hustles to raise extra cash in 2024, but increased income from the job you already have is a more direct path.

“The best way to get $5,000 or more is to get it through a raise from your employer,” says Darius Smith, money coach and founder of Wealth Is My Worth, where he advocates building wealth through entrepreneurship without income. Are.” “Start now, be intentional and, before the end of the year, you can reach your goal.”

According to the Rays Guide, Smith is correct. Now is the perfect time – but you have nothing to waste. The end of December is ideal for asking for a salary increase because that’s when companies finalize their budgets for the coming year and are most likely to consider salary adjustments.

“Talk to your boss about a raise or a higher-paying role,” Smith said. “Ask what accomplishments must be accomplished to justify the increase.”

If your boss doesn’t budge, both Smith and the Raz guide say to work toward the goals outlined by your employer and try again in about six months or at your next performance review.

“Don’t forget to document your accomplishments,” Smith said, “and, if your employer doesn’t accept, you’re now armed with heavy ammunition if you need to talk to new employers offering higher salaries. Need.”

Eliminate wasteful expenditure wherever you find it

More income is a way to reach $5,000. But if this is not possible, you will have to get there by spending less.

“If you find that you’re short on cash from month to month and have to resort to credit cards, it may be time to cut back on some expenses, including subscriptions and other discretionary items, and instead spend more,” Blair said. Time to save.”

You don’t have to live like a pauper, at least not forever. Once you reach your $5,000 goal, you’ll have earned the right to loosen your budgetary belt.

Blair said: “Living frugally will help stop the bleeding until you get back.”

Take advantage of the current interest rate environment in your favor

If debt is following you in the new year, the bank is making the most of today’s increased interest rates at your expense. But every interest-earning dollar you deposit in the bank returns the balance in your favor – and investment-grade yields of up to 5.5% are yours.

“A great way to reach that goal is to open a high-yield savings account as an ‘extra expense’ sinking fund,” says Melissa Jean-Baptiste, financial teacher and author of “So This Is Why I’m Broke: Money Lessons.” Is.” On financial literacy, passive income and generational wealth.

“By adding extra income, whether it’s discretionary or extra money,” she said, “they’re not only saving money for a rainy day, but they’re also earning passive income from their interest – a two-fer! If the goal is $5,000, that’s about $416 per month, which most Americans don’t typically have lying around. That doesn’t mean they can’t start where they are and work their way up to a larger contribution. can’t work. Starting with just $50 per check will save an additional $1,300 as they navigate finding new sources of income to meet expense growth.

