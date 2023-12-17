Image Source: Getty Images

life insurer aviva (LSE:AV.) is one of my favorite dip buys of 2023 FTSE 100 The company’s value has increased a good 13% since I opened my position in October. And its huge dividend yield means I’m tempted to buy some more to boost the income I receive from my share portfolio.

Today Aviva shares gained a whopping 7.39%. This is well ahead of the broader average of 3.79% for Footsie companies.

Life insurance companies are facing an uncertain scenario in the new year. If consumer spending remains under pressure, demand for their financial products may decline.

Yet I think Aviva’s impressive dividend credentials still make it a top stock to buy today. Here are four reasons why I’m aiming to increase my stake at the next opportunity.

1. Sector-beating dividends

Aviva not only offers returns above almost all other FTSE shares. As the chart above shows, the business also delivers readings above most of its industry rivals.

Its forward yield is 2% more than this Zurich (seen in white), while it goes beyond them agon (Purple), Sun Life (green), and AIG (Yellow) by an even larger margin. Only legal and general (Blue) – a stock I also own – overtook its UK rival.

2. Balance Sheet Strength

Everyone loves a big dividend yield. But there can be a huge difference between the shareholder payouts being predicted by brokers and the actual dividends investors receive.

However, thanks to its cash-rich balance sheet, there’s a very good chance that Aviva will deliver those forecast rewards. The Solvency II capital ratio of the company has decreased recently. But by September it still reached 200%.

3. Dividend growth

That strong financial foundation means analysts expect the dividend to keep growing in the short-to-medium term. As a result, the yield on Aviva shares for 2025 reached an impressive 8.8%.

I’m confident the FTSE firm will continue to grow its dividend for many years to come. The company itself has promised to increase the cash cost of annual payouts by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage after this year.

I’m expecting profits and dividends to grow in the long term due to unstoppable demographic trends. As the number of senior citizens in the UK, Ireland and Canada continues to grow rapidly, demand for the wealth, security and retirement products it sells can also be expected to increase.

Aviva’s focus on capital-poor businesses should also give it additional financial firepower to raise its dividend.

4. Passive Income at Low Cost

Ultimately, Aviva shares give investors the chance to create market-beating passive income without breaking the bank.

At 430p per share, the company trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of 11.4 times. This is 12 times below the FTSE 100 average.

I plan to keep my UK share portfolio traded for at least the next decade. Over that period I expect this to increase my returns significantly.

Royston Wild holds positions in Aviva plc and Legal & General Group plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any stocks mentioned. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

