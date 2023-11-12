4 reasons to look forward to the climate for the holidays

Wigan, England – November 22: The sun sets behind artist Luke Jerram’s ‘Floating Earth’ , [+] Pennington Flash in Wigan, England on November 22, 2021. As part of a celebration of the waterways of Wigan and Leigh, the floating Earth will float over Pennington Flash for 10 days from 19 November and is the first time that one of Jerram’s globes has been floated over an open expanse of water. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) getty images

The trees of fall are beginning to dominate the landscape here in Georgia. It also signals one of my favorite times of year – college football, basketball, cooler temperatures and my wife allowing chili and soup on the menu. It is also a transition to the peak holiday season. On this lazy Sunday morning, I took to my social media platforms to poll for writing topics. My friend and colleague, Dr. Amanda Townley, wrote something that really inspired me. Townley, who became the new executive director of the National Center for Science Education in December, asked me to write about climate hope for the holidays. challenge accepted. Here are four reasons for hope this holiday season amid headlines about increasingly intense storms, sea level rise, flooded cities and drought.

first global stocktake

The Paris Agreement is a global effort to reset our carbon emissions. Unless you’ve been living under a rock or in a fog of ideological misinformation, it’s clear that increased greenhouse gas emissions are changing our climate system. Such changes are affecting climate, sea level, agricultural productivity, national security, water supplies, public health, infrastructure resilience, and much more. As part of the Paris Agreement, a Global Stocktake was created to calculate how much progress countries are making in cutting greenhouse emissions and putting financial mechanisms in place to support adaptation or resilience. This effort will be the highlight of the Conference of the Parties (COP)-28 in December. Last month in Washington DC, I was part of the Firestone Policy Forum hosted by the Environmental Law Institute. We discussed this topic.

A UN website writes, “…we know we are not on track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius…Governments will decide on a global stocktake at COP28, which will be leveraged to accelerate ambition. “Can be picked up for.” The next round of their climate action plan will come in 2025.” Where is hope Dr. Shepherd?The Stocktake, which is a 5-year climate check, is one of the most comprehensive assessments to date and provides a way to assess where things stand. It allows countries to provide updates on nationally determined contributions and plans on how they will scale up their actions. Updated NDCs should be submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change within two years. I will keep an eye on the outcome of the COP in the UAE as we seek a roadmap for the next steps of action globally.

Upcoming release of the US National Climate Assessment

Here in the US, the results of the fifth National Climate Assessment are about to arrive. According to the US Global Change Research Program website, the report is, “U.S. The government’s leading report on climate change impacts, risks, and adaptation across the nation… Inter-agency effort that brings together hundreds of experts from federal, state, and local governments, as well as academic, nonprofit, and private sectors . ,

Isn’t this just another report, Dr. Shepherd? Yes, it is, but for me the hope lies in the validation of the scientific process. Through numerous insinuations, coordinated disinformation campaigns, and a generation of “social media climatologists,” the science process has remained strong. Recent studies confirm that climate models have been accurate and have predicted many of the things we are now observing. this 2021 National Geographic The title speaks for itself, “How climate models became so accurate they won a Nobel Prize.” The good news is that solid science, even if questions remain (and yes there are some), should continue to inform policymakers, industry, and stakeholders about how we need to move forward.

The tide is turning on renewable energy

I see this in my experiences as an electric vehicle driver. Even a year ago, I could visit fast charging hubs in my area and not have to wait. Oh how things have changed. Literally every time I go to one now, they are full. Bronson Griscom, a climate scientist at Conservation International, told Bruno Vander Velde in a blog post, “The IPCC found that solar panels are about nine times cheaper than in 2010; The same applies to the batteries needed to store renewable energy… prices are diving, and demand is growing faster than expected for most models.”

A recent report from the International Energy Agency found that countries are moving rapidly toward climate-friendly technologies. A press release for the report said, “Record growth of key clean energy technologies is making it possible to get greenhouse gas emissions from the world’s energy sector to zero and limit global warming to 1.5°C, although in many “The pace needs to be increased rapidly.” The sector according to a new edition of the IEA’s milestones net zero roadmap, The roadmap also outlines a path to net zero emissions by 2050. I was a NASA scientist for twelve years, but it’s not rocket science. The silver lining is that we know what to do. Emissions reduction and other mitigation strategies as well as adaptation measures to impacts already locked into the system will also play a big role.

youth

I was recently the keynote speaker at the Youth Climate Summit hosted by the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute. The leadership of this conference was clearly in the hands of the youth and they had clear objectives in mind. While he was interested in the science and impacts of climate change, he was also focused on where solutions lie at the local, national, and global levels. Our youth are not hindered by the prejudices and misinformation that plague many adults. Regardless of their politics, culture, geographical context, faith or other barriers, they understand the implications of climate change. Beyond achieving this, they persist even when they have moments of frustration or fatigue. And frankly, it is not fair to burden them. We got them into this mess, and they believe they have to force change amid climate delayerism. Now is the time to help them.

As the holidays approach, be grateful for the Earth. It sustains us. this is our house. We don’t have a Plan B or a rental option so let’s collectively be good stewards of this.