4 Quick Money Tips for Black Women Making the Transition to Entrepreneurship

Black Enterprise interviewed financial planner Andrea K. on four quick money tips for Black women who want to become entrepreneurs. Talked to Williams.

Originally published April 22, 2018

A recent survey found that although many Black women are confident and have dreams of entrepreneurship, they are not so confident when it comes to financial planning. Northwestern Mutual, A leading financial services company asked women about finances; 48% consider themselves confident, but the survey findings show that more than a third of women cite not having a financial plan as the reason.

“I think a lot of times, as women, we’re not talking about [financial planning] So much. It’s not part of our daily conversations—it’s more personal,” says Andrea K., certified financial planner at Northwestern Mutual. Williams says. “The more we have conversations about these things, I think it will set them in the right direction to better prepare [financial goals including] “Entrepreneurship.”

black enterprise Williams about four quick money tips for women in 9th through 5th grade who want to become more confident in planning entrepreneurship.

Four Quick Money Tips:

Examine your objectives for change and prepare as you go, not after a hasty decision. The timing of the jump shouldn’t be based on emotion or being tired of your boss. It is essential to prepare early to become the responsible person for all business activities. “A lot of people will quit their jobs, and then on Monday, there will be nothing to do, and they won’t have a contract in their hand — they don’t know how to go out and find new business,” Williams says. “They are in trouble because they have not invested their time with activities that actually generate revenue. These are the people who ultimately have to do it [go back into the workforce] Because the job already had all those things in place – salespeople who find customers, etc. You have to recognize what is within your control and [ask yourself] Is it economically appropriate to do so?

It may sound cliché, but invest in a good, certified planner

“You grow more than just a financial account,” says Williams. She says the key to a planner is that you’re creating a long-term strategy — whether it’s paying off your credit card debt, paying off student loans, or finding the best ways to save enough money so you can afford a situation. Can live in. To venture out and cover the costs of a startup. “Discuss your goals and personal preferences,” she adds. “What are your financial habits?” Plus, a planner knows about other ways to save money or ensure cash flow for the future, and they can keep you organized and accountable.

Think beyond what your employer typically offers when it comes to the products you include in your financial plan.

“It’s not just about IRAs and 401(k)s. [Consider things like] Estate planning and special needs planning,” she says. “Also, a lot of people don’t know that you can insure your wages… When you’re at your job, you have a W2, and an insurance company can help you insure that income. Is. Additionally, if you ever become sick or injured when you leave the employer, you have no benefits to cover the loss of income, and this could leave you exposed. You want to be prepared and proactive.”

Know your financial habits and keep it real with your advisor.

“One of the things I’ve realized in 10 years of being in financial planning; When people hit a personal recession – losing someone’s job – there are a lot of things that don’t change as a result. “People still do their hair, do their nails.” You have to identify the things that you still consume regardless of our financial situations and the decisions we make on an ongoing basis. This will help you create a realistic savings plan and kick some habits early to help you achieve your goal of transitioning from employee to boss.

