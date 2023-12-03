4 Perfect Bourbon Whiskeys for the Holidays, According to an Expert

By: Josh Sanes December 3, 2023

Of all the styles of whiskey, few are more elegant and accessible than bourbon.

“Too much of anything is bad, but too much of good whiskey is rarely good enough.” So Mark Twain wrote, sharing an important piece of wisdom while leaving out other important information. He failed to mention which whiskey he liked best.

To fill that gap, we turn to another spirits expert, John O’Farrell, head sommelier of Desert Mountain, a private golf club and community in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“Whisky is a very broad term these days,” says O’Farrell. It can refer to Scotch, rye, Irish whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Japanese whiskey (note the missed ‘e’), to name a few. , which come in all different styles.

Then there’s bourbon, another whiskey subset, which O’Farrell says is a particularly good choice for everyday consumers, because its corn content gives it an accessible sweetness.

Because there’s no such thing as too much of these good things, we asked O’Farrell to highlight some of his favorites, just in time for the holidays.

(Note: Prices may vary)

eliza craig

A Baptist preacher, teacher, and entrepreneur, Elijah Craig was also a skilled distiller. Their name lives on in Kentucky with this readily available, traditional bourbon, which O’Farrell describes as being slightly “sweet, corn-heavy, silky and smooth, with no burn.” From $34.99

miktor’s

This Louisville-based distillery has roots dating back to 1753, a heritage that makes it the oldest American whiskey company. Michter’s whiskeys are aged for at least four years and bottled at 100-proof. “There’s a lot of it,” says O’Farrell. “Better for people who like heat or spice.” From $29

Colonel EH Taylor Small Batch

Made by the same people who make Pappy Van Winkle, a cult favorite that can be as difficult to get as tea time at Cypress Point, this small-batch whiskey is “soft in style but has excellent flavor,” o’ Farrell says. He recommends keeping it neat, but says it’s also suitable for mixed drinks like a Manhattan. From $65

eagle rare

Each Eagle Rare Bourbon is aged for at least 10 years, and the older it gets, the harder it can be to find. But in any iteration, O’Farrell says, “it’s a tasteful, softer style, but bolder than the Colonel.” It’s worth tracking down. From $35

