Laura Landers (left), Corinne Gaston (middle), and Michael Boyink (right) all moved to Tulsa through Tulsa Remote Laura Landers/Corinne Gaston/Michael Boyink

Tulsa is becoming a popular destination for those looking for a small-town, big-city atmosphere.

Through programs including Tulsa Remote, former Californians and New Yorkers are moving to Oklahoma.

Business Insider talked to four Tulsa movers about the low cost of living and friendly community.

Laura Landers, 32, was creating social media management strategy for a firm in Los Angeles when the pandemic hit. Her mental health began to decline and she realized she needed to leave California fast. But she did not know what her destination would be.

The Dallas native moved to Los Angeles a decade ago to become a professional dancer, and she said her first few years there were a dream. Living a transplant life had its perks, she said, but once she started working remotely, she started thinking about other options.

She briefly considered moving back to Dallas, but it was not a good fit for her. He visited other cities, not even thinking once about Tulsa, Oklahoma, a city of 400,000. Once he encountered Tulsa Remote, a one-year program that offers a $10,000 grant and other benefits to people wanting to move and work in Tulsa, he applied, visited, and moved there in 2022. Gone.

“Tulsa had all the parts of L.A. that I loved because it’s still a city, and I wasn’t ready or willing to leave that urban life, but it had that small-town charm where everyone was so kind and genuine, ” Landers said. “LA isn’t necessarily real. People can be kind but it’s kind of fake just to get by.”

Over the years, thousands of Americans have moved to Tulsa. Some people ventured through Tulsa Remote, while others explored the city on their own. For those traveling through Tulsa Remote, the retention rate is about 76%.

Tulsa offers affordable living and plenty of cultural activities for newcomers Grown by approximately 17,000 inhabitants Between 2020 and 2022. But its growth is not without costs. Housing Solutions Tulsa found in its annual point-in-time count that homeless people in Tulsa County are increased by 6.6% From 2022 to 2023. Additionally, the price of a one-bedroom home increased More than 36% year-on-year According to Rocket Holmes, while Jumper guesses the fare increased by 5% year-on-year ,

Business Insider spoke to four people who moved to Tulsa from California, Michigan, Missouri and Pennsylvania. All agreed that the city had exceeded their expectations and planned to stay there for at least the next few years.

Laura Landers: Relocated from Los Angeles

Within a month and a half of leaving L.A., Landers and her husband found an 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Tulsa and moved in in January 2022. He said the cheapest three-bedroom house he could find was a 1,200-square-foot house in his part of L.A., which was priced at about $600,000, but that rose to $1.2 million during the pandemic.

She decided this would be an opportunity to start her own clothing line, which is expected to launch next year. She said the lack of resources for budding entrepreneurs in her industry — for example, fabric stores or manufacturers — has made the process a bit difficult, though she added that Tulsa is an “entrepreneurial city” with a strong support network.

She feels more empowered because of the lower cost of living, where she said dinners out are 20 to 30% less, while gas costs about half and traffic is minimal compared to LA.

“The really exciting thing about living in Tulsa is that it’s so affordable, and my mental health is better than ever,” Landers said. “I was really a human being, not just a shell of a human being.”

Her husband also became an entrepreneur after moving to Tulsa as a professional bass guitarist. The two have met a community of fellow entrepreneurs through events and meetups hosted by Tulsa Remote. He said that while in L.A. every day feels like survival, in Tulsa every day feels like thriving.

“Those people have gone through life and culture, and they’ve gone through the same life changes that you’ve gone through,” Landers said. She further said that she hopes to remain in Tulsa indefinitely. “It’s really amazing to have such a huge community of people who ‘understand’.”

Corinne Gaston: Transferred from Philadelphia

Corinne Gaston, 31, came to Philadelphia from Philadelphia via Tulsa Remote three years ago and works as an operations manager at a climate justice nonprofit — a job she found in a job group chat for the program .

Gaston said she met like-minded people inside and outside the program, which led her to attend a concert last year. He also reported that everyone is talkative, even in line at the grocery store.

He said Tulsa is also modernizing and moving forward rapidly, although she is still getting used to living in a more conservative state. He said locals told him Tulsa was almost a ghost town a decade ago, but there has been a recent boom in restaurants, bars and shops.

She was able to buy a luxury apartment for $1,600 a month when she moved in 2020, and she saved up to buy a house last year. The mortgage on her four-bedroom home was $1,200 for its first year, which she said is much cheaper than a comparable home in Philadelphia.

While she said the heat and storms in the summer are intense, the winters are quite mild with the occasional typhoon. She wants to stay here for at least a few more years.

“Tulsa has been a really good place to try something new or create or build something,” Gaston said. “It almost feels like a catalyst.”

Faith McNeil: Transferred from Lansing, Michigan

Faith McNeil endured Michigan’s brutal winters for more than two decades and watched high paying jobs in his field became more rare infrastructure collapsed , The former Lansing resident, who was born and raised in Scotland, said the lack of nightlife, things to do with the family and distance travel from other cities prompted her to move.

After his daughters moved out, he did some research looking for a relatively inexpensive and smaller community. When a friend who lived in Tulsa invited her, she decided that the suburbs of Tulsa were exactly what she wanted. The job market was strong, housing costs were low, and the high hills were attractive.

“When I was here for a week I put my resume out for some jobs and three days later I got a job offer,” said McNeil, who works in IT. “They asked when I could start and I said two weeks.”

She moved to Tulsa in February 2020, freelancing from the Tulsa Remote program. After living in an apartment for a few months, she bought a $185,000 home in Glenpool, a suburb 15 minutes from downtown, and she said she’s seeing a lot of housing being built in the suburbs.

To her surprise, there was so much to do, from watching a local hockey game to checking out local farmers markets. Even spending time in green spaces in the city and gardening at her home — luxuries she said she didn’t often get in Lansing — have given her mental peace.

She said she feels much more comfortable financially since the costs of gas, housing and food are much lower than in Michigan. He’s noticed that many technology companies are hiring more employees or moving their offices to Tulsa. The work culture is much cooler and more diverse than in Michigan, he said, adding that it is “very professional” and leans heavily toward manufacturing or farming.

“In Tulsa, they encourage you to maintain work-life balance, whereas in Michigan, it just moves on and eventually dies down,” McNeil said. “For my mental stability, that was a wonderful change of pace.”

Michael Boyink: Transferred from Missouri

Michael Boyink, 56, lived in an RV for eight years while traveling across the country with his family. The Michigan native homeschooled her kids in an RV and traveled across the country before moving to the Ozarks and taking an editing job at a local newspaper. In 2021, he left the newspaper and found a remote job as a managing editor at a global software integration company.

After leaving the newspaper, he said his family felt almost completely isolated from the community. He noticed that some friends who lived in RVs full-time eventually settled in Tulsa, and he decided to apply to Tulsa Remote.

Coming from a town of 2,000 residents, Tulsa was a big city for Boyink, but she decided to move to the city’s Downtown Loop for a more walkable lifestyle. They found an apartment for about $1,000 a month.

He said most of the restaurants in the area are locally owned, and the music scene is thriving — there are events almost daily, and the city hosts museums including the Bob Dylan Center and the Woody Guthrie Center. The family still has to go out of town for groceries, though he said the city overall is more walkable.

He said Tulsa is experiencing increasing homelessness, especially as the city has become more expensive. Additionally, the extreme heat last summer made it difficult for them to move around and do everything they wanted.

But the community he’s met has been very welcoming, and he said many people seem “generally pleased” that other people want to move to their hometown. He’s found community through the town’s press club, and he’s had all kinds of happy hours, bike races and camping trips with people in and out of the Tulsa remote.

“I think the downside of the positive side is that there is so much going on and there is a fear of missing out on a lot,” said Boeink, who intends to stay in Tulsa for at least another year. “For every thing you put on your calendar, you feel like you’re saying no to three or four other good things.”

Have you recently moved to a new state? Contact this reporter at [email protected].

WATCH NOW: Insider Inc’s popular videos.

It’s loading…

Source: www.businessinsider.com