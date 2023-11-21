4 more free COVID tests to be available to every family before the holidays

Ahead of the upcoming holidays and a potential surge in cases this winter, the government is once again allowing families to order a new wave of four COVID-19 tests online for free.

The website, Covidtests.gov, is one of the last remaining ways for Americans to secure a free rapid test at home, after the end of the public health emergency last spring ended the requirement for insurance companies to cover eight tests per month. One remains.

Over the past three years, the return of winter has also brought a resurgence of COVID-19. Health officials are expecting the same number of hospitalizations this year as they saw last year, which topped out at about 45,000 per week at its peak, according to modeling data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The test ordering site relaunched last month, offering four tests per household, and will now offer an additional four tests per household for anyone who has already ordered — or who hasn’t ordered yet. It will offer eight tests per household.

Since September, nearly 14.5 million households have ordered tests, according to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, or ASPR, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services, for a total of 58 million tests shipped.

Health officials said they hope people will take advantage of the free tests to better prepare for gathering with others during the holiday season, especially those who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We will see families gathering with older loved ones and younger loved ones and it is important that they are able to protect their loved ones from COVID,” said Don O’Connell, head of ASPR.

“So we think about opening [COVIDTests.Gov] “Just before the winter holidays begin, it will be very important to provide this facility again for four free tests to the American people,” she said.

Boxes of BinaxNOW, a home testing kit made by Abbott, August 13, 2022, in North Haledon, NJ

Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images

O’Connell said some of the free tests the government has collected are also nearing expiration dates, which is another reason to step up the tests. The Food and Drug Administration has recently extended the expiration dates of many home tests, but their shelf lives are still relatively short.

“We know the tests will be good for the next several months. They won’t be good forever. And so we think it’s important that we move forward and get them into the hands of the American people so they can do that. O “Use them and protect yourself as we head into winter,” Connell said.

Since the winter of 2022, when the Omicron variant was increasing cases across the country, the website’s presence for free at-home tests has been intermittent.

At the time, President Joe Biden promised to provide 1 billion free rapid tests to ease surging demand and an overwhelmed test manufacturing industry.

But the government site was temporarily shut down that fall as the political fight over COVID-19 funding dragged on. Administration officials said they would have to preserve the tests if they did not get consent from Republicans to allocate more money – which they did not.

Conservatives have become more skeptical of the continued provision of billions of dollars to combat the pandemic, including pointing to fraud that has marred some of the aid.

The testing site reopened in December 2022 as cases began to rise again, then was closed last June before reopening in September this year.

The tests will come from a $600 million investment in domestic test manufacturers, which will yield approximately 200 million tests and replenish the federal stockpile. Tests ordered from Covidtests.gov will be pulled from that repository.

Funding for the $600 million investment will come from money that was left over from the previous supplemental COVID-19 bill. Although a summer debt ceiling agreement between Biden and Republicans in Congress brought back about $30 billion of unspent relief money, administration officials said there is still enough money left to replenish the testing stockpile this fall. Is.

Source: abcnews.go.com