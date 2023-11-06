4 major science and technology challenges facing the next administration

This op-ed is part of a series exploring what a second term would look like for President Biden or former President Trump.

Since the election three years ago, our country has witnessed the riot at the Capitol that challenged our democratic foundations, the COVID-19 and MPOX public health crises, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the horrors of the Hamas-Israel war .

Also in that time, America has seen incredible technological advancements. NASA’s DART mission launches a rocket at an asteroid to destroy it. The largest and most powerful space telescope ever developed, the James Webb Space Telescope, was launched and has already discovered a distant active supermassive black hole in a galaxy that formed relatively early in the history of the universe. After decades of trying to generate a star’s power on Earth, national laboratories have produced energy from a nuclear fusion reaction, signaling the path to a new generation of clean energy.

Our approach to fighting infectious disease has changed with the success of mRNA vaccines. Lab-grown brain cells learned to play the tennis-like video game Pong, sensing and responding to their environment. Powerful quantum processors, CRISPR testing for multiple diseases, hydrogen-powered trains, and other recent STEM breakthroughs are leading us into a world of vast possibilities.

With a year to go before the 2024 elections, it is time to begin evaluating how the next administration will prioritize its science and innovation policies given the current political, global, and technological landscape. With the momentum building in initiatives and agencies in the private sector and across the federal government, there are four areas that are likely to rise to the top:

1) ensuring America’s lead in innovation and industrial competitiveness;

2) Leading global security;

3) improve health outcomes for Americans of all socioeconomic and geographic backgrounds;

4) Advancing climate technology and infrastructure to better deal with the climate crisis

US GDP accounts for about a quarter of global GDP, the largest share of any country. We pride ourselves on being unique research, industrial and economic leaders. But our leadership is no longer free from danger. Since 2019, the United States has fallen significantly in the competitiveness rankings, falling from the top three to 10th and 9th, respectively, overtaken by countries like China, Singapore, Denmark, Ireland, and Switzerland.

One of the top priorities of the next administration must be to strengthen our long-term global competitiveness. Key policies to ensure future competitiveness should include:

1) Creation of infrastructure in biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation to enhance the economic impact of the country’s bioeconomy;

2) to advance the research and commercialization of low-cost and clean energy;

3) Advancing efforts and investments in critical technology areas of semiconductor, microelectronics and quantum information science, such as the Chips and Science Act of 2022;

4) Harnessing the explosive potential of trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) technologies while establishing regulatory standards to mitigate AI threats to truth, security, and democracy.

In the face of ongoing wars and a global pandemic highlighting how biothreats can devastate societies and economies, another key priority for the next administration will be maintaining national and international security and resilience. The geopolitical environment and rapidly growing and accessible technology present emerging threats that national security technologies and capabilities must address. Rapid response is required to reduce risks in the areas of biodefense, cyber security, disinformation, and nuclear and chemical weapons. The federal government will need to leverage investments in research and development and the behavioral and social sciences to strengthen the security and resilience of our critical infrastructure, from public health to manufacturing to transportation to water.

Despite our justifiable pride in medical innovation, political and economic power, no country comes close to losing as many citizens as us to the Covid pandemic. Americans are more likely to die from avoidable causes and at younger ages than citizens of any other high-income country. This is a problem that both parties have worked to improve with investments like the 21st Century Cures Act. This policy area will likely continue to be prioritized given its impact on all citizens, including strengthening national competitiveness and security.

Preventive, early diagnostic, and therapeutic advances are needed to reduce the risks of infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease, cancer, antimicrobial resistance, and mental health. Advances in nutrition and treatments for rare diseases are also important. Most critically, there are significant challenges and failures in equitable public health and health care delivery and support across states.

July was the world’s hottest month on record. Ocean temperatures reached a new high of 69.73°F, surpassing the previous record set seven years ago. Heat waves, floods, storms and drought are displacing people and ecosystems. For every 1°F increase in temperature, the impact on sectors such as agriculture, energy and human health is estimated to be 0.7 percent of GDP.

Tackling the climate crisis must involve government-wide, especially presidential, initiative and priority. The investment will likely be:

1) Making the energy transition so that we can achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050;

2) enhancing research into climate technologies to better understand changes in Earth’s climate and its emerging risks to communities and infrastructure;

3) Ensuring resilience and protecting biodiversity, economic and environmental justice and public health.

Significant leadership and investment will also be required for implementation in the building, transportation, industrial and agricultural sectors. Regardless of who wins the 2024 election, the next administration will need to evaluate how our country will advance these four critical areas of national STEM policy.

Ambika Bamb, PhD, served as Deputy Executive Director of President Biden’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Today he is the Deputy Executive Director at the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Source: thehill.com