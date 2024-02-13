4 key health tech trends for businesses in 2024 entrepreneur

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2024, healthcare will face the impact of critical societal drivers: aging populations, the rise of transformative technologies shaping the healthcare landscape, and persistent global economic uncertainties. These factors collectively drive the direction of healthcare, presenting a unique set of challenges and opportunities for the health tech industry here in Europe and abroad.

Here are the key societal forces set to play major roles in healthcare technology trends for 2024.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the field of health tech, the increasing integration of AI to increase efficiency and effectiveness has become a focal point, with high expectations of revealing novel insights to inform diagnosis and treatment. The advent of generic AI further enhances its potential by accelerating the planning and execution of research tasks. At the forefront of health tech trends for 2024 is AI-powered workflow automation and optimization. While progress has been made – particularly in prospective studies and image analysis – large-scale deployment is still in its early validation stages, increasing the demand for diverse exploration and validation in real clinical settings. The scenario encourages imaginative approaches, urging exploration of AI’s ability to draw connections beyond traditional image data, adopting non-image data types and unconventional problem formulations.

Collaboration emerges as a key theme, with AI-human partnerships poised to deliver better outcomes similar to real medical practice. Important technical and ethical considerations also lie amidst the promises, yet systematic resolution of these challenges is key to unlocking the profound impact of AI on the future of medicine. Navigating these uncharted territories presents vast opportunities for businesses to harness AI in health tech, promising transformational advancements tailored to the growing needs of the healthcare industry.

Turning to generic AI, the advent of large language models, exemplified by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, is reshaping the healthcare landscape. GPT-4 and counterparts like Google’s Med-PaLM promise transformative applications from automating clinical notes to assisting physicians in diagnosis and treatment planning.

2. Telehealth 2.0 and Internet of Things (IoT).

Using a synergy of medical apps, wearables, and virtual health record platforms, telehealth 2.0 prioritizes population health and prevention. For future success, these integrated systems must enable continuous monitoring and secure data sharing.

In the emerging landscape of telehealth, the next wave has moved beyond video consultations while integrating medical apps and user-friendly devices like wearable sensors. Leading ultrasound technology now offers non-invasive, real-time tracking of dynamic changes in breast tissue, revolutionizing diagnostic imaging to improve breast cancer survival rates. On the horizon is a world where health data is seamlessly monitored, securely shared and analyzed through the power of IoT and artificial intelligence.

The numbers tell a compelling story, with the portable telehealth industry projected to reach $227 billion and sales of wearable devices expected to reach $70 billion by 2025. Over 80% of healthcare organizations are already benefiting from positive returns on investment with mobile strategies. While challenges such as liability and reimbursement exist, innovative solutions in technology integration, cloud computing, and IoT optimization are on the horizon. Businesses now have a golden opportunity to lead in this tech-driven healthcare revolution, including exploring novel paths such as drone-based technologies for point-of-care delivery of medical devices and augmented reality in electronic health records. Is.

Telehealth 2.0, the epitome of patient-centered care, brings the clinic directly to the patient, marking an important step toward comprehensive health care reform. It’s not just about customization; It’s about the businesses that are leading the way in changing the way we experience and receive health care.

3. Pure medicine.

Precision medicine represents an unprecedented shift in disease management, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach by tailoring interventions based on individual genetic, environmental, and lifestyle differences. Achieving such tailored treatment involves health care professionals integrating a myriad of both genetic and non-genetic factors to provide precise care for each patient.

In the field of precision oncology, real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT qPCR) stands as the gold standard for monitoring cancer-associated genes, especially BCR-ABL1 mRNA in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). While BCR-ABL qPCR remains fast, accurate, and clinically valuable, an innovative development, droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), has emerged to offer even more accurate detection of minimal residual disease in CML. This technique, relying on fractionation reagents to amplify and visualize individual template molecules, provides higher precision and better indicators, surpassing other PCR techniques while overcoming technical challenges.

This technological advancement is rapidly gaining popularity within the scientific community, opening new avenues for applications in precision medicine across a wide range of medical fields – now finding widespread application in clinical medicine and biomedical research, providing single- Demonstrating its ability to detect precise gene expression on a cell. Single-molecule level. As health technology trends converge with precision medicine, ddPCR emerges as a powerful tool shaping the future of molecular diagnostics.

4. Virtual Reality.

Virtual reality is reshaping healthcare paradigms, especially following the challenges posed by COVID-19 to traditional models. The pandemic highlighted the weaknesses of fee-for-service systems, leading to a rapid evolution toward remote interactions that enhance patient care and drive lower costs for providers. Virtual health offerings, spanning care coordination, patient education, telehealth and home care, leverage digital capabilities to address critical challenges including health equity, rising costs and workforce shortages.

The potential of virtual health delivery extends beyond video visits, to include a spectrum of direct-to-patient and provider-to-provider care. Adoption of electronic health records is a fundamental step in adopting virtual health, providing a comprehensive view of population and individual health. Virtual health, with its goals of expanding access, improving outcomes, enhancing coordination, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency, offers a promising solution to challenges such as health equity, cost of care, environmental impact, and workforce shortages. .

The benefits of virtual health are multidimensional, attracting investments from major players in both the healthcare and technology sectors. Notable collaborations, such as Best Buy’s acquisition of Current Health and Apple’s partnership with Zimmer Biomet for remote sensors, exemplify the convergence of healthcare and technology giants. As digital health technology integrates into clinical processes leveraging cloud computing, machine learning and connected devices, it will not only reduce care costs but also address critical issues such as the shortage of critical care physicians. Is. The market for remote monitoring devices is projected to exceed $101 billion in 2028, reflecting the growing reliance on virtual health solutions.

As healthcare enters 2024, it stands at the crossroads of unprecedented societal changes. Precision medicine, with its personalized approach, is leading advances in oncology, particularly through the revolutionary ddPCR. Artificial intelligence emerges as a transformative force, unlocking potential in workflow automation but requiring careful navigation of ethical scenarios. Telehealth 2.0, powered by IoT, promotes patient-centered care, offering a glimpse of the future of technology-driven health care. Virtual reality has become the main pivot, reshaping delivery models post-pandemic and gaining momentum with 39% spending growth.

In this dynamic landscape, businesses hold the key to bringing innovative solutions and revolutionizing the healthcare experience. The future beckons, and the time for change is now.

