4-Ingredient “Thanksgiving Dump Cake” is the easiest dessert you can ever make

The holidays are getting longer by the minute, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for store-bought sweets. This four-ingredient cranberry-apple dump cake is the easiest Thanksgiving dessert ever.

Simply pour canned (whole berry) cranberry sauce and apple pie filling into a baking dish, sprinkle cake mixture on top, dot the sides, and bake. Everyone at your holiday table will want to enjoy cinnamon-spiced apples and tart cranberries beneath the buttery crunch of the cobbler-esque topping. Here’s how to make it.

What are the ingredients in Cranberry-Apple Dump Cakes?

Apple Pie Filling: Canned apple pie filling has come a long way and includes peeled and chopped apples, sweetener, spices, and a thickener. This is the perfect start to your holiday desserts.

Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce: Dump cakes are sweeter, but adding whole berry cranberry sauce to the apples adds tartness and a ruby-red color to the dessert.

Yellow or White Cake Mix: Spread the entire box of dry cake mix in an even layer over the fruit filling.

unsalted butter: Cover the cake mixture with thin slices of unsalted butter, so that when it melts, the topping will have a sweet, buttery crunch.

How do you make Cranberry-Apple Dump Cakes?

Mix fruits. Combine 1 can apple pie filling and 2 cans whole berry cranberry sauce in a baking dish. Add cake mix. Yellow or white cake pairs well with apple and cranberry flavors. Top with unsalted butter. Cut the unsalted butter into thin slices instead of melting it for best coverage. bake. Bake until the fruit is bubbling and golden-brown with a crisp crust on top.

What is the biggest mistake to avoid when making dump cakes?

If this is your first time making dump cakes, it may appear that we have forgotten an important instruction – stirring. But Shaking is exactly what you do No want to do For this style of dessert. Add the ingredients to the baking dish in the order listed, sandwiching the dry cake mix between the butter and fruit so that it cooks between the cake and the cobbler.

How do you serve Cranberry-Apple Dump Cake?

Serve warm Cranberry-Apple Dump Cakes with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream or a spoonful of fresh whipped cream.

How do you store Cranberry-Apple Dump Cakes?

Once the cake is completely cooled, cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to three days. The topping may become soft during storage, but will crisp up again when reheated in the oven.

Cranberry-Apple Dump Cake Recipe

For the easiest Thanksgiving dessert, simply add apple pie filling, cranberry sauce, cake mix and butter to a dish and bake!

Preparation time 10 minutes

Cooking time 50 minutes to 55 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

Material

For the cake:

2 (14-ounce) cans Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

1 (about 21-ounce) can apple pie filling

1 (15.25-ounce) box yellow or white cake mix

12 tbsp (1 1/2 sticks) Cold unsalted butter, plus more for baking dish

Vanilla ice cream, optional for serving

Instruction

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with unsalted butter. Add 2 (14-ounce) cans whole berry cranberry sauce and 1 (about 21-ounce) can apple pie filling to the baking dish and stir to combine. Layer fruit in baking dish in the following order (do not mix together): Sprinkle evenly with 1 (15.25-ounce) box yellow cake mix. Cut 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter into thin slices and arrange in an even layer over the cake mixture, covering the entire surface. Bake until golden brown, bubbling, and a crispy crust forms, 50 to 55 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes, then serve with vanilla ice cream, if desired.

Recipe Notes

storage: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

