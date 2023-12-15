4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

When I left my job in July, I wrote a resignation email to HR and my direct supervisor. But I accidentally sent that email to all 800 people in my company. Oops.

So yes, I could have planned my actual resignation a little better. But luckily I made a lot of plans for how I would handle my finances after leaving the job. Here are four important financial steps I took before giving my two weeks’ notice.

1. Securing health insurance

When you lose your job-based health coverage, you can usually stay on your old employer’s plan through COBRA insurance for up to 18 months (or 36 months in some cases, if the company had at least 20 employees). Are. You can also qualify for a special open enrollment period on the Healthcare Marketplace within 60 days of losing coverage, which means you don’t have to wait for the New Year to buy health insurance.

I budgeted for COBRA insurance because I planned to become self-employed and didn’t want to deal with switching health insurance. Looking back, I will admit that this was my biggest financial mistake of 2023. With COBRA, you’ll typically pay your full premium plus a 2% surcharge. I’ll save $259 per month when my Marketplace coverage takes effect in January.

But the more important point is this: Without health insurance, even for a short period of time, can lead to financial ruin. If you’re leaving a job that has health insurance, it’s important to make a plan for coverage before giving two weeks’ notice.

2. Opting for a 401(k) Rollover

When you leave a job with a 401(k), you can typically leave the money in your old employer’s plan, transfer it to an individual retirement account (IRA), or roll it over to a new employer’s plan. Can transfer. (If your balance is less than $5,000, keeping your money in your former company’s 401(k) isn’t always an option, although SECURE Act 2.0 rules see the limit increase to $7,000 in 2024.)

The best IRA accounts have virtually unlimited investment options as well as low fees and account minimums. Meanwhile, my 401(k) had fees and fairly limited investment options. Since I would no longer get my 5% employer match, there was no reason to keep my money in the plan. I opted to open a rollover IRA at Wealthfront, where my Roth IRA has existed for years.

Note that you can’t rollover your 401(k) until you actually leave your job. But if you’re considering changing jobs, it’s never too early to start thinking about what to do with your 401(k).

3. Making sure my freelance income can cover my bills

The thought of not getting a regular salary for the first time in my adult life terrified me. But I spent the last year working steadily as a contract writer and editor. To make sure I was truly ready for self-employment, I tried living off only my freelance income and saving my paycheck for two months. This basically meant working 70 or 80 hours a week, which was exhausting. But once I saw that I could easily cover my expenses from freelance earnings, I felt more confident about quitting.

4. Head to Colombia for 3 weeks

Some states require employers to pay workers for unused vacation days when they leave their jobs. But alas, my home state of Florida is not one of them. And my company’s employee handbook states that they do not pay for vacation days unless required by state law.

I had over three weeks of unused vacations and I sure wouldn’t let my employer take those vacations away from me. So I convinced my boyfriend to take a last-minute trip to Colombia and spent three weeks hiking, island hopping, and drinking rum. Because Colombia is a cheap destination and we both had earned a lot of points on our travel credit cards, we were able to avoid spending our savings on the trip.

Before you resign, make sure you know your employer’s policy on paying out unused vacations. If they don’t pay, schedule a vacation before giving notice. Even if you can’t travel somewhere, consider taking time to just sleep in and enjoy Netflix.

Is it time to quit your job?

I debated for months whether to leave my job before giving my two weeks’ notice in July. If I had taken more time to consider my options, the decision would have been made for me: Unfortunately, two weeks after my last day my entire department was laid off.

The big lesson here: If you feel that things are not going well at work, trust your gut, whether it’s because you feel that your company’s financial situation is unstable or there is some other problem.

This doesn’t mean you should leave work tomorrow. But take the time to improve your LinkedIn profile, do some freelance work, or build your emergency fund so you can prepare your personal finances for the worst.

